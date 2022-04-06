City gives fair warning on plans to clean up Dillon

City gives fair warning on plans to clean up Dillon

City of Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson met with the Dillon Tribune last week to share a plan agreed to by the mayor, city council, city attorney, county sanitarian, director of operations, law enforcement and the fire department. As a group there is a unified sense of direction in eliminating private property problems that endanger the health and welfare of the community.“The city council has put in place some ordinances that make things a little bit easier for us to navigate,” said Guiberson. “The city attorney, the county sanitarian, the police department and the fire chief are all in unison ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!