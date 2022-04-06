City gives fair warning on plans to clean up Dillon

City of Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson met with the Dillon Tribune last week to share a plan agreed to by the mayor, city council, city attorney, county sanitarian, director of operations, law enforcement and the fire department. As a group there is a unified sense of direction in eliminating private property problems that endanger the health and welfare of the community.“The city council has put in place some ordinances that make things a little bit easier for us to navigate,” said Guiberson. “The city attorney, the county sanitarian, the police department and the fire chief are all in unison ...