City gets another earful on waterline project

No one broke out their best Strother Martin imitation from “Cool Hand Luke.”But the message, “What we’ve had here is failure to communicate” got communicated loud and clear, over and over again by some downtown business owners, city residents and even some city council members at city meetings in the past two months about their experiences with the ongoing waterline replacement project still burrowing its way through the heart of Dillon.And it got communicated again, at last week’s Dillon City Council meeting.“I need somebody to take a little more responsibility for the conversation between what they are doing on the ...