City fresh water supply recovering with restrictions

The weather remained unusually hot and dry so far in July.

But the City of Dillon’s fresh water supply has begun to replenish due to restrictions placed on water use at the start of the month.

“The reserves are improving, so the restrictions are working,” City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker reported to the Dillon City Council at the council’s meeting last week of the impact of the water-use restrictions the city had put in place by the city the previous week, starting July 1.

Those restrictions limit people to only using water outside their properties 5–11 a.m. or 5–11 p.m. every other day of the week, with those at properties with even-numbered addresses getting to water outside on even-numbered days of the month (e.g. July 14), with those at odd-numbered addresses forbidden to use water outside except on odd-numbered days on the calendar.

“So, the reserves in the water tank are improving since the restrictions have gone on?” asked City Councilperson John McGinley at last week’s city council meeting on July 7, six days after the restrictions began.

“Yes,” responded Hazelbaker, who reviewed the water levels gauged in the city’s water tank that led to the restrictions.

“We like to be at 22 feet, roughly, in that area. And we were at 12. We went to six for a day or two. And then we jumped back up to 12, recalled Hazelbaker of water levels impacted by increased use during the drought.

“Since then, we are at 17 and improving each day,” said Hazelbaker, who added that significantly diminished water levels could prove dangerous if the city experienced a water main break or large fire.

“So, that’s why we felt restrictions should go into place.”

One local hotel owner did suffer a service water line break over the Fourth of July weekend that Nick Gut-check and Stan Roder of the city’s Water & Sewer Department helped repair.

“That is something we do not normally do—help with service lines. But in this case…” Hazelbaker told the council.

“It was a holiday, hard to find plumbers, so they stepped up and helped them,” explained Hazelbaker.

“Well, there was no plumber around, so I made the decision,” said Mayor Mike Klakken of the unusual move of sending city workers to help fix a service line to a private business.

“There were no plumbers around that could come there, especially ones that had equipment to dig up the line. So I got a hold of the owner—talked to the owner and told them, ‘You’ve gotta pay—you’ll be paying overtime of all the staff, including benefits. And we’re going to charge you for all of that—the time, the equipment,” recalled Klakken.

“I did it to be nice, but also because we were losing a lot of water,” said Klakken of water spilling out of the city’s depleted water supplies before it could be metered.

“So, it needed to be done, and it wouldn’t have been done until Tuesday,” continued Klakken of a likely delay in the repair of the rotted water line that would have likely led to thousands more gallons of water being lost before repairs on it could be made, had not city workers intervened.

Hazelbaker and Klakken said they would intervene to make sure unwarranted water use on city property noted and reported by Councilpersons Raymond Graham and Bill Shafer at last week’s council meeting would come to a halt.

“We’ll check all the parks, and make sure we’ve got them set right,” promised Klakken, of resets required by the new water restrictions—which also apply to city property and parks.

“It’s hard to tell people not to water when the city has got their sprinklers going. It’s nice to lead by example,” said Graham.

“Agreed,” said Klakken.