City finance committee pays bills on New Year’s Eve

It’s New Year’s Eve, late in the afternoon. Most locals are starting to celebrate the imminent departure of a difficult 2020 and impending arrival of 2021.

Or just easing into a quiet long weekend with their loved ones, huddled away from the perils of the pandemic.

But it’s also the last Thursday afternoon of the month.

So a quorum of the Dillon City Council’s Finance Committee shows up to City Hall to do the same thing they do every month on that day.

Look over bills submitted for payment to the city. And, if they seem legitimate, sign off on them.

“This is our job—to be here,” said Finance Committee Chair Don Hand last Thursday, Dec. 31.

“I enjoy what I’m doing,” added Hand.

“I’m the same way. I don’t know why I enjoy it,” laughed Hand’s fellow Finance Committee member Dan Nye, who, combined with Hand, has logged nearly a decade of showing up each month at Finance Committee meetings and signing off on bills.

“It can go anywhere from 80 to 150 each month,” said Mayor Mike Klakken of the number of bills each Finance Committee member has to review and endorse at each of their meetings.

“Your signature can get kinda sloppy by the end,” smiled Nye, the longest-serving member of Dillon’s City Council.

Finance Committee members will sometimes ask questions about a particular bill of Mayor Klakken or City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker or City Treasurer Karen Kipp. Or of Police Chief Don Guiberson, who was called mid meeting last Thursday to explain why the city was paying the towing bill for an illegally parked vehicle.

Over the past year, committee members also grew concerned about a bill for a car impounded by local police as evidence in a case for another city police department in the state that kept failing to pick up the impounded car.

“It had had human remains in it,” recalled City Attorney Jim Dolan of the orphaned vehicle.

“The storage bill just kept adding up and adding up. Pretty soon, it was a rather enthusiastic bill for a car that was worth maybe $500,” recollected Hand, who more fondly recalled a curious bill with a seemingly menacing name.

“And we had the Ill warrants,” said Hand of what turned out to be a bill for inter-library loans.

“That one still tickles me,” said Hand of a rare moment of levity enjoyed by Finance Committee members in their solemn but essential ritual.

“We need to take care of the affairs of the city. This seems to be the most expeditious way to do it,” said Hand of the process that has him spend more than a dozen hours each year reviewing more than 1000 bills.

“Bills wouldn’t get paid,” said Klakken of what would happen if at least two of the three Finance Committee members failed to show up for a monthly meeting.

“We wouldn’t be able to pur chase anything anymore. The lights in the city would turn off. The pumps would not work anymore because we wouldn’t have electricity going anywhere,” stated Klakken before adding that all city services, including police protection, could lapse if Finance Committee members forgot to show up for their monthly meeting or stayed away because they didn’t want to hazard catching the novel coronavirus.

“It wouldn’t be good,” understated Klakken.