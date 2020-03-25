City expands emergency measures

Extraordinary times can lead to some extraordinary measures.

The Dillon City Council on Monday unanimously endorsed an emergency resolution full of extraordinary measures the city will employ in response to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world and nation.

Coming on top of Mayor Mike Klakken’s emergency policy directive last week to temporarily lock the doors of City Hall to non-employees, the emergency ordinance passed Monday extends the length of the prohibition of walk-in traffic to City Hall and adds numerous—many unprecedented—new moves to the City of Dillon’s response to the worldwide health crisis.

No cases of the sometimes deadly COVID-19 illness derived from the new coronavirus that began sickening people in China in November had been reported in Dillon up to the start of Monday’s 4 p.m. meeting.

And the city council did debate the ordinance for over a half hour and make some small changes to the proposed ordinance that the mayor put before them.

But with five of its eight members present, the council unanimously approved the emergency ordinance that:

· extends to April 3 the closure of City Hall offices to the public and authorizes the mayor to potentially extend that closure even further, after review, on a week-by-week basis, beginning April 3, with essential services at City Hall continuing to be provided remotely;

· waives all late fees and postpones the shutting off of services to individual ratepayers over delinquent water and sewer account payments through April 25, and authorizes the mayor to review and if deemed necessary extend those waivers, on a week-by-week basis, beginning April 25;

· cancels all city board, commission and council meetings through April 3, except for limited meetings convened for the Dillon City Council, Finance Committee and Planning Board, while authorizing the mayor to review and if deemed necessary extend those cancellations on a week-to-week basis, starting April 6;

· extends that blanket cancellation of almost all city meetings through the end of April if a confirmed case of COVID-19 occurs within Beaverhead County or if Beaverhead County Public Health directs or suggests a moratorium on public gatherings;

· authorizes the mayor to review and to decide, on a week-to-week basis, whether to continue cancelling all city meetings beyond April 30;

· approves emergency leave up to an equivalent of two weeks paid leave for all city employees who are required to be quarantined by Beaverhead County Public Health or a licensed physician due to COVID-19, with employees normally scheduled for shifts of 40 hours per week eligible to receive 80 hours of paid emergency leave and employees normally scheduled for less or more than 40 hours per week receiving a prorated amount;

· directs the city to provide more extensive benefits if required by H.R. 6201, Families First Coronavirus Response Act, should it be adopted by the federal government Anyone looking for more information from the City of Dillon can get it by calling 683-4245 during regular business hours or by visiting www.dillonmt.org.