City engages in heated budget, city pay debate

Things got heated and even boiled over several times at last week’s meeting of the Dillon City Council.Discussions on zoning, budgeting, and local businesses struggling due to the disheveled state of downtown city’s streets elevated the temperature in City Council Chambers significantly higher than even those in sweltering heat outdoors.Discussion grew most heated in the most unlikely of agenda times—the report on the city library.“I’ve been informed that there were no raises this year,” reported Dillon Public Library Director Lori Canady of elements of a proposed budget for the city library.“I was recently informed that the city employees were approved ...