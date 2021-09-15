City of Dillon street/water line work soon to take winter break

Hit multiple times with lengthy time delays, forced to revise its work schedule due to the availability and unavailability of key component parts, in a fight with the calendar and thermometer to keep the looming cold weather from intruding and wreaking further havoc on city streets.

The City of Dillon’s 2021 Water Improvement Project has proven the sort of giant jigsaw puzzle that large projects often get turned into, placed on a shifting dis-continuum of time and space, jostled about by forces beyond the anyone’s control.

But the city administration and the project’s engineer still believes the project is proceeding—if not as exactly planned— in a manner that will allow its hazards to be battened down for winter, with the entire operation reset to wrap up next year.

“They’re trying hard to get to Helena Street on Washington by the end of this month,” Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon Tribune of a revised intersection benchmark for the sprawling, multi-million-dollar project that will soon temporarily wrap up work on city streets to move to a key agricultural location west of town.

“Then we can get out to the farmer’s field, sooner,” added Klakken of the portion of the project set for this fall that will lay new water transmission pipe through agricultural land west of Dillon to the city’s westside water tanks.

The engineer the city contracted with to oversee the project to replace much of the city’s fresh water delivery system recently offered a detailed review of the project.

“I’m just here to try to get you caught up a little bit, just give you a construction progress report—try to keep you up to speed with the adventure of a water system improvement project right in the middle of your town,” Kevin Johnson advised the Dillon City Council at its last meeting on the 2021 Water Improvement Project he is overseeing for the city through DOWL Engineering.

“Progress is improving,” said Johnson of work on the project to replace key stretches of the city’s fresh water delivery system, much of which is around a century old and dangerously degraded.

The project suffered some significant delays even before it got going—with the original 2020 start date pushed back a year to May 11, 2021, and then pushed back further from there.

“We had some fits and starts getting out of the gate here,” said Johnson.

“We had a little delay there, trying to get the project awarded, trying to get the Department of Environmental Quality to tidy up some of the business that had kind of slipped by them, administrative stuff,” Johnson informed the council of bureaucratic road blocks that kept the Schedule 2 road portions of the project from getting started until July 26.

“So, basically we lost June and most of July,” said Johnson of a project set to continue through its original wrap-up date in November.

But the numerous delays that have plagued it will hop-scotch the project’s timeline over the winter to next spring.

The delays also led to the city needing to cough up another five-figure check to cover the inflation in pipe prices brought on, in part, due supplies of water pipe being depleted by so much of getting shipped down to Texas to help with repairs to damage caused by the unexpected freeze along the U.S. southern border in February.

“That date was really critical because had baked into the construction bidding documents an escalation allowance on pipe. We were starting to see some pretty rampant volatility in pipe prices at the time, and that was largely driven by the disaster in Texas,” said Johnson, who had to help the city re-route portions of the project this summer, detouring it temporarily away from its portions requiring scarce eightinch pipes.

“At the time of bidding, it was really just pipe that was the issue and prices were really good the day you asked for the quote,” Johnson told the council of diminished supplies of pipe that led to the city having to pay increased prices for it.

“Since then, the availability of pretty much anything under the sun related to construction has been difficult. But they have been able to procure everything they think they need, short of some minor parts and pieces we expect to get in later,” said Johnson on July 1 to the council, which later that night approved of a change order adding $20,451.28 to the projects already $4-million-plus price tag triggered by the inflation in pipe prices.

“We had to make some adjustments in some parts and pieces we couldn’t get, but there’s more than one way to build a pipeline, so we found other ways to substitute some materials and get everything we needed,” stated Johnson, who needed to coordinate significant shifts in time frames and work areas for the project’s Schedule 2 section with the contractor that DOWL suggested for it, Mungus Company Inc.

“Schedule 2 is the ‘controlled chaos’ you see happening in the residential neighborhoods here with the water distribution replacements. We actually started at the complete opposite end of the project,” noted Johnson of an inverted ad-lib his team had to implement this summer due to various factors.

“The hope is to get all the way to Helena on Washington, and maybe all the way to Glendale and Idaho with all the distribution system improvements,” said Johnson of the new benchmarks reset within Schedule 2 that he hopes will be met by the end of the current road construction season looming at the end of this month.

“The predominant work next spring then would be on Idaho Street,” said Johnson of the portion of the project that will head through downtown Dillon in 2022.

“The first thing we’ll do next spring is start right here at Helena and Idaho, where the entire street surface comes off three blocks of Idaho—all the concrete comes out. We’ll replace the water main and rebuild the entire street, curb and gutter,” said Johnson.

Ward 4 City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke, who represents the part of the city where all the project’s work has taken place so far, asked if the streets that have been torn up already could soon be paved.

“I’ve had tons and tons of calls, not only from homeowners but businesses, very upset,” commented O’Rourke.

“We’re gonna pave…everything you see that’s torn up,” vowed Johnson.

“The intent and the way the contract is set up with respect to paving is that we try to only allow a certain amount of town to get torn up before they have to get their paving subcontractor to start paving behind them. So, we are monitoring every week, because the other thing you’re up against is it’s gotta be a certain temperature to pave,” added Johnson of the taboo of cold-weather paving that can doom new roads to swift decay.

“So we’ll be watching that pretty close, making sure that they’re gonna be able to get the majority of what’s torn up, blacked before the winter. You just don’t want to leave the trenches open. It’s a perfect recipe for the water to go through the gravel it’s sitting on top and saturate the clay underneath. It would be really hard to get it dried out again without it causing problems in the future,” said Johnson of a phenomenon that many blame for the disheveled state of a significant percentage of the streets on the city’s eastside.

O’Rourke wondered if crews would clean the streets after they get paved, expressing concern for city residents with respiratory problems that could get antagonized by dirt from the project getting airborne.

“It’s expected that they get it cleaned up pretty well,” replied Johnson, who said crews will employ a combination of washing and sweeping to clean the streets after they’ve been paved.

“You’re not going to be driving down the streets and kicking up dust. That wouldn’t be what we consider acceptable after it’s paved. But for awhile, it’s going to be dirt and gravel over the trenches. They’ll clean up the best they can behind us so it’s drivable and compacted. And when they come to do the asphalt prep, we’ll strip that gravel right out and pave and then they have to get cleaned up behind them,” added Johnson, of the last aspects of the project’s Schedule 2 work he sees getting done this year before the project shifts to out of town for address another key portion of its scope.

“The intent is to get—it would be ideal if everything we’ve got torn up gets blacked and cleaned before they were basically done. They don’t want to tear up anymore. This year that may not get paved. And then just go work on the transmission in October and November,” said Johnson of work that will take place well west of the city by the Beaverhead River and on area agricultural land.

“Then, you probably won’t even know they’re here.”