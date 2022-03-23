City of Dillon set to utilize county junk vehicle program

Weeds will soon poke up, disfiguring lawns, sidewalks and streets around the area during the spring and summer.

Those botanical intruders will join a larger, uglier, more persistent, perpetual problem that pops up and stays put on Dillon streets year round—abandoned vehicles.

“You see junk vehicles all over town,” said Jamie Flynn, of the Beaverhead County Road Department, which is making an invigorated public push to get more people to take advantage of its Junk Vehicle Program that takes care of the problem, one giant metal and rubber weed at a time.

“We have been getting more inquiries since we started advertising and putting it on Facebook,” said Flynn of an outreach effort to let people know just how easy it can be to get their incapacitated vehicle put out of its misery—and out of sight and out of harm’s way.

And how cheap—as in free.

“We can email people the form or they can just come by and pick one up,” said Flynn of a program sign-up available to anyone looking to get a junk vehicle towed away at no cost to the owner—a process that owner can initiate by filling out and a simple form and then turning back into the county road department—along with the vehicle’s title, registration or bill of sale.

Flynn will take it from there—or rather, get Turney Towing to take the junker towed away from where it’s been acting as an eyesore, and perhaps worse.

“There are obvious safety issues,” said Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson of the problems posted by vehicles left on city streets.

“Sometimes those vehicles are parked close to corners, creating blind spots. They also take away parking spots from people in front of their own homes. Elderly people can’t park by their homes, so they have to walk two blocks on icy streets and sidewalks.”

Unfortunately, the economics of the issue creates some blind spots for those doing the hard work to resolve it.

“It’s expensive for us as towers in business to do it,” said Brandon Turney, of Turney Towing in Dillon, at a Dillon City Council meeting this month.

“And we do try to do as much as we can to help with these vehicles, because we don’t want stuff sitting around. They’re hazards. There’s no reason for them to be there, so we do still move them,” continued Turney, whose company works with the city and county to deal with abandoned vehicles, some of them serial offenders.

“We’ve towed the same abandoned vehicle six different times,” revealed Turney, who has to go through a long, painstaking process that can involve researching and storing offending vehicles on his lot for long periods of time.

“It’s expensive for us to move them. We have to store them in our yards, and we get people breaking into them down there. We have 19 of them right now that we don’t have the titles for but we have to sit on them for 60 days,” Turney advised the city council.

“There’s a lot of people who can’t afford to get their vehicle back from a towing company after it’s been towed and it’s sitting there for two or three days. Every towing company in the state charges for it, if it sits in our yard, it’s $35 a day until it’s picked up,” continued Turney.

“We make zero money on it basically by the time it’s all said and done, so that’s why I suggested the Junk Vehicle Program if there’s a way to move some of that into that,” said Turney of the program that will tow away junk vehicles and store them in a secure spot by the county landfill.

“We have a junk vehicle graveyard by the landfill. It’s locked off, so it is very controlled,” said Flynn of a new home that will prove temporary for those vehicles.

“When there is a certain number of vehicles, they come in and crush them.” said Flynn of a process preceded by the removal of tires, batteries and fluids from the doomed vehicles.

“I wish we could just do citations, reduce the number by at least 50%. You’re right, it’s a danger, it’s a hazard,” said City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke to Turney of the abandoned vehicle problem in the city.

“I remember getting my first ticket at my university for $40, I never parked illegally again,” recalled O’Rourke.

“I learned after I got that first $40 ticket. I imagine there’s a few people who might have to learn after two $40 tickets.”

“There’s a lot of people who don’t learn that fast,” responded Turney.

“Three $40 tickets might do it,” said O’Rourke.

To get more information about Beaverhead County’s Junk Vehicle Program, call Jamie Flynn at 683-3780.