City of Dillon board appointments confirmed in record time

A cold, gloomy February night failed to keep the Dillon City Council last week from the swift accomplishment of its latest round of appointments last week.

And swift it was.

The city council affirmed appointments by Mayor Mike Klakken to fill 10 positions—all in just 2 minutes and 9 seconds.

That average of 12.9 seconds per appointment at last Wednesday’s city council meeting may well represent a new City of Dillon record.

Those affirmations got accomplished simultaneously and unanimously, with the 10 lumped together for a single, 8-0 vote by the city council.

The 10 appointments included: Mary Jo O’Rourke as a city council representative on the Board of Adjustments and on the Tree Board; Ann Egan and Tim Egan as citizen members of the city’s Tree Board; Vicki Brastrup as a county representative on the city’s Planning Board; Seamus Manley as a citizen member of the city’s Planning Board; Tim Stoker as a citizen member on the Zoning Commission and as a Zoning Commission representative on the city’s Board of Adjustments; Richard Miller to the Board of Adjustments as a citizen member; and John Garry as a citizen member to the local Public Library Board.

At the previous city council meeting, on Jan. 20, the council’s endorsement of seven appointments by the mayor got accomplished in 7 minutes and 56 seconds, or 1 minute and 8 seconds per appointment.

The slower pace of those appointments/reappointments was due to only one of them coming without discussion or dissent— the unanimous reappointment of Councilperson Bill Shafer as a city council representative on the Planning Board.

Councilperson Raymond Graham’s reappointment as a city council representative on the Zoning Commission came with a vote of ‘abstain’ from Councilperson Rich Wassall, who cast the lone ‘nay’ to consent to Russ Schwandt’s reappointment as a council representative on the Beaverhead County-City Health Board.

The appointments of Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Executive Director Rebecca Jones to the city’s ad hoc Community Affairs Committee, along with Michelle Cohen as a citizen member to that committee, came without votes by the council, though with some explanation from Mayor Mike Klakken.

“This one doesn’t need approval of the council,” explained Klakken.

“We’re just adding a couple of members to the ad hoc,” continued Klakken of the committee that organized last summer’s Dillon Days celebration of local history.

“So, these two, we thought would be very good to be on there, so we’re just putting them on. This is just telling you guys that we’re changing,” concluded Klakken on the matter.

The council voted unanimously to confirm Klakken’s appointments of Kathy Shipman as a resident member and Ainsley Shipman as a student member to the Tree Board.

But only after some discussion.

“Kathy and Ainsley Shipman have attended meetings of the last two months, and they have called and volunteered to be part of our projects for the last year,” City Councilperson and Tree Board member Mary Jo O’Rourke advised her fellow councilpersons of the motherdaughter pair.

“And the Tree Board, they told me they’re okay with it. They appreciate it,” added Klakken.

“And the other one,” said Klakken, in reference to the appointment of Ainsley Shipman to the Tree Board as a student member, “we didn’t’ really have a ‘student member’ but I’m just going to create one.

“It’s not a voting member, but she can have the title of ‘student member’ on the Tree Board and help the Tree Board,” continued the mayor.

“We haven’t had one for a year, but we’ve had a student members before—and they help us a lot with the Arbor Day projects,” added O’Rourke of the board that formerly included local Sam Telling when he was a student.

“I’ve got a question on that— not that I’m opposed to it, but when I was, say ‘courted’ to be on the Library Board, it was brought to my attention that relatives are not allowed to be on the same board,” stated Councilperson Matt Kenworthy.

“Are Ainsley Shipman and Kathy Shipman related? Does the same rule apply for the Tree Board?” wondered Kenworthy.

“Ainsley is not a voting member and the last student member we had was,” recalled O’Rourke of Telling, a BCHS graduate who went on to attend Montana State University in Bozeman. “Sam was the nephew one of our Tree Board members, but he, too, was not a voting member,” added O’Rourke of the BCHS alum who went on to attend Montana State University in Bozeman.

“I don’t have a problem with it. I’m just going on information that was shared with me that either spouses or family members were not allowed to share seats on a board,” interjected Kenworthy, “whether they were voting members or non-voting members.

“I’m merely asking the question, is it okay if the two Shipmans are related to serve on the same board?” said Kenworthy.

“The Library Board, from what I understand, there is no rules, a family member, two of them, can’t be on it. One cannot be working for the library and the other one be on the board. That would be a ‘no’,” responded Klakken.

“But I just appointed, with no problem, two sisters,” recalled Klakken of his October 2016 appointment of sisters Claire Marlowe and Christie Weldon to the city’s Library Board.

“Now, they’re not on the board anymore. And I can’t remember their names right now. But, they were on there,” added Klakken of Weldon and Marlowe, who both served on the board for several years before resigning.

“And I don’t know of any law, is, I cannot appoint any of my relatives, to the fourth level of blood, second level by marriage, to work under me. Okay, I can’t do that. Council cannot have a job in the city, you can’t do that,” stated Klakken, shortly before the council unanimously consented to his appointment of Ainsley Shipman to the Library Board.

“But if two family members—and the mayor agrees to appoint those two—want to be on whatever board, I don’t know that there’s a problem there.”