City of Dillon to begin budget talks Thursday

The Dillon City Council tonight will host a 6:45 p.m. public hearing on the final amendments for the city budget for Fiscal Year 2019–20 that ended two weeks ago.

City residents and taxpayers are invited to submit written or oral comments at the hearing.

But if past years are any indication, few if any people will take up the city on this invitation.

The coming weeks and months, however, could require multiple special Dillon City Council meetings and extra committee meetings—starting with a special Finance Committee meeting on Thursday afternoon—to accommodate all the discussion by members of the public, city council and city administration about the budget for the 2020–21 Fiscal Year that began July 1.

This annual budget discussion and negotiation period in the middle of summer has grown more lengthy and vexing in recent years, due to the annual increase in costs to operate the city that increases in city revenue have not come close to covering.

And as with so many other matters, this year’s city budgeting could prove particularly difficult due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I can pretty much predict how much we will get to run the city each year within a few thousand dollars,” Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon Tribune.

“But this year, I really don’t know,” conceded Klakken, citing the potential large downturn in tax collections because of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus spread.

“I’m going to start out with a 20 percent projected reduc tion, but it could be more like 40 percent,” said Klakken, who has led lengthy budget discussions in recent years in city meetings about budgeting challenges that constituted but a small fraction of the ones he believes that the city could face this fiscal year.

“We have to be realistic,” added Klakken, who will attempt to initiate budget discussions in the coming week with the calling of a special city council meeting—or two, or three.

The Dillon City Council will host a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 15, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.