City delays addressing probable budget shortfalls

The elephant in the room got a reprieve.

With a likely big drop in city revenues due to the pandemicinspired economic slowdown looming large, financial leaders in Dillon’s city government last week discussed the city’s Fiscal Year 2020–21 budget—with an eye toward putting off making any significant cuts to it until they could be absolutely certain those cuts were necessary.

“With COVID-19, I really think, it’s up in the air of really what’s going to happen,” Mayor Mike Klakken commented to members of the City Council’s Finance Committee at their meeting last week while discussing the potential impact of the national health crisis on the city’s overall economy and its likely trickle-down-and-out effect on city government finances.

“But the bad feeling in my gut says we’re going to lose some tax money,” conceded Klakken of the potential hit to the city revenues if a significant number of economically-strapped local citizens and businesses find themselves unable to pay their city taxes this fiscal year.

“That puts us into a kind of a conundrum on how to operate the city with not as much money coming in from taxes,” added Klakken.

“So, what the plan is—is we’ll sort of just do the budget, as is, as how it’s been in the past,” said Klakken of a proposed temporary blueprint that would look a lot like previous year’s budgets, including injections from the city’s cash reserves to plug holes.

“The tax funds and all the other taxes when they come in will give us a pretty good idea of what we expect to have versus what we’ll get,” said Klakken of a reality check due to arrive in late autumn.

“And if that drops, we’ve gotta cut then. At that point, we’ll all get together to decide what are we going to cut,” said Klakken of a scenario that would likely lead to the calling of special meetings of city government.

City government has been forced to conduct numerous special meetings of the Dillon City Council and its Finance Committee in recent years to balance the city budget strapped with ever-increasing operational costs that outpaced its more modest increases in revenue.

Those meetings have taken up numerous hours and led to a lot of hand-wringing and brow furrowing and reserve-fund borrowing to plug holes of a few thousand dollars here and there to shore up various parts of the city budget.

But lengthy and difficult as they proved to be, those budget talks of previous years, could seem like coffee chats about the weather compared to the talks that could become necessary later this year if revenues prove to be significantly lower than hoped.

At a city council meeting earlier this month, Klakken stated he believed that drop in tax revenue would be at least 20 percent, but that he was preparing for it to be as much double that.

“We can hope that it will only drop 5 percent and we can ride it through. But if it drops 40 percent, we’re not going to ride that through,” said Klakken.

“And that’s when we’d have to get together and come up with another plan, work together to figure out what to do,” continued Klakken.

“I’m not going in with cuts right now, because I’d hate to go through and cut, and lay people off, just to find out nothing’s changed. I’ve just got the feeling though it’s going to change, but we don’t know by how much,” admitted Klakken.

“So, that’s kind of the thought behind this whole thing.”

Per discussions at its meeting last week, the Finance Committee is looking to meet three times more this month— on Thursday, July 23 at 4 p.m., Monday, July 27 at 4 p.m. and on July 30 at 3 p.m.

Klakken said he hopes that will result in a preliminary budget being ready for the review of the full city council and a public hearing early next month.