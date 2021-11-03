City Court Clerk charged with felony

A local woman recently got charged with a felony allegedly committed during the course of her work as the clerk of the Dillon City Court.

Kristina Michelle Abbey is charged with Tampering with Public Records or Information, a felony under Montana Code Annotated 2021 45-7-208(1)(a), according to a Montana Fifth Judicial District Court document dated Oct. 21, 2021.

MCA 2021 45-7-208(1) reads: “A person commits the offense of tampering with public records or information if the person (a) knowingly makes a false entry in or false alteration of any record, document, legislative bill or enactment, or thing belonging to or received, issued, or kept by the government for information or record or required by law to be kept by others for information of the government.”

The charge emerged from an investigation conducted by Melissa Broch, an assistant Attorney General for the State of Montana who got sworn in as a special deputy county attorney in Beaverhead County for the case.

“Based on information and belief that investigative information developed and provided to her by the Dillon Police Department demonstrates probable cause to believe that the Defendant has committed the offense of Tampering with Public Records or Information on or about Feb. 1, 2021,” read the Oct. 21 state’s motion to leave to file information and supporting affidavit for the case.

According to the document, the charge stems from a $585 receipt for a cash bond paid to the city court on Feb. 1 that “had not been deposited in the bank,” as noted on March 3 by City Court Judge Kaylan Minor, for whom Abbey continues to act as court clerk.

According to MCA 2021 45-7-208(2), “A person convicted of the offense of tampering with public records or information shall be imprisoned in the state prison for a term not to exceed 10 years or be fined an amount not to exceed $50,000, or both.”

Former City Court Judge Crystal Thompson left the bench in 2017 during an investigation that ultimately concluded she had pocketed more than $30,000 in fine payments while she serving as city judge.

In November 2018, Thompson was ordered to pay over $34,000 in restitution and sentenced for felony theft in Fifth Judicial District Court to seven years in prison, with five years suspended. That sentencing came as part of a plea deal that tossed out a second felony charge— Tampering with Public Records or Information.

Minor got appointed by the Dillon City Council in November 2017 to serve out the final six weeks of the four-year term Thompson had been elected to in 2013.

That appointment came shortly after Minor had won the city court judge position in that year’s municipal election for a four-year term starting in January 2018.