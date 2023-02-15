City, county talk public safety department

Dillon officials are considering a police request to combine law enforcement agencies with Beaverhead County, Dillon Mayor John McGinley told the Beaverhead County Commissioners last week.

A Department of Public Safety would consolidate the Dillon police and the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Department. McGinley told the commission one of the city police officers approached him with the idea.

“The first thing the cops see is they are losing officers to the county,” the mayor said.

“A few years ago, it was the other way around,” Commissioner John Jackson noted.

McGinley said exit interviews with the most recent DPD departures indicated money was not the only reason for the change. New Sheriff’s Deputy Cade Dairy said he wanted to patrol beyond the city limits; former DPD officer Kiley Smith wanted to do more with the military.

“The money might have kicked them over the edge, but they were already looking,” he said. “It wasn’t a big driver, but it was a factor.”

Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley reminded the mayor (and his brother) that both agencies would need to sign off on the idea. Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch also asked if that would include consolidating Dillon City Court and the county’s Justice of the Peace.

John McGinley said city officials were at the information- gathering stage of the process. They also hope to talk with University of Montana Western officials, as the university does not have a police department.

They don’t contribute anything to law enforcement, and they don’t have their own department,” he said. “They should be contributing their fair share.

“We could do it. We could write an MOU and do it tomorrow. And then two weeks from now, if we didn’t like it we could go back,” the mayor added. “That’s what Deer Lodge had for 20 years.”