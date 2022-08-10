City, county review water line progress

The city of Dillon’s new water main installation is moving closer to the finish line, with contractors largely done with the majority of road excavation.

Mayor John McGinley told the Beaverhead County Commissioners Aug. 1 the multimillion dollar replacement project, which has taken a few years to get to this point, is nearly ready for paving. Contractors told him the downtown area is expected to be completely open for use before Labor Day this year, and the new line should be in at the county fairgrounds at that point.

“I will tell them that (the fairgrounds) need to be usable on the 26th,” John McGinley said.

The old water line at the fairgrounds was found to be underneath several buildings, when a service line leaked and flooded the former 4-H building. A new 4-H building is up and running, though it might not be completely finished by fair week. The main water line at the fairgrounds is being rerouted down the midway, but final paving may not be done by fair.

Some of the last projects to finish with the line include a replacement for a previously-unidentified service line to the karate studio on Bannack Street. Contractors hit that line and ended up flooding the studio’s basement.

John McGinley added the work at Jaycee Park is expected to be wrapped up by fair time as well. The delay on that project was due to ongoing supply chain issues from the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission also discussed November ballot issues related to the recreational sale and taxation of marijuana. Commissioner Mike McGinley said Beaverhead County voters would decide on whether to tax marijuana sales in the county at 3% in the November election.