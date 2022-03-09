City, county officials hash out joint issues

Beaverhead County and city of Dillon officials are now meeting monthly to discuss any issues that impact both governments.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said the idea was to ensure any problems that crop up are dealt with in a mutually beneficial way.

“There’s a lot of cross city and county stuff we can talk about,” he said.

The first discussion took place in February, where representatives brought up the city’s water main project and the repair and relocation of the broken line under the 4-H building at the county fairgrounds, federal infrastructure funding which will help pay for that addition to the city’s project, the planned solar farm construction over the next two years; expected paving projects by the state of Montana in the city’s jurisdiction; and joint law enforcement space use by both city and sheriff’s department employees.

The second get-together on Monday also focused on the city’s water project, and where it intersects with county needs (such as the fairgrounds). Dillon Mayor John McGinley said the engineers have finished putting in the new line under the Beaverhead River, and are conducting pressure testing on a portion of it before moving on to other parts. The tie-in to the fairgrounds is largely complete, though the rerouting of the line under the midway at the fair has yet to take place. He said engineers are still mapping that out, and officials are working to set up the payment of that improvement through infrastructure funds.

John McGinley informed the commission the next stretch of the new water line to be replaced will be this summer along Idaho Street.

The next joint discussion is April 4.