City, county iron out back-up fuel storage tank issues

Beaverhead County’s intent to install a backup fuel supply and a new generator took a step forward last week, with Dillon city officials agreeing its ordinance needs updating.

County officials are looking to install a 1,000-gallon underground storage tank to power the new generator, which would serve as a backup power supply at the courthouse in the event of a major outage. The county currently has a 500-gallon storage tank that needs replacing, and a grant timeline ticking down to complete the work.

The city ordinance limits such tanks to a maximum 500 gallons of storage, though its wording is problematic.

“That ordinance has been a wreck ever since it was written because of the double standards in it,” Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said in a joint meeting Oct. 11. “To move forward – because we have to with the time constraints between now and when the product is coming in – we just need to get this part of the project done. As far as changing the ordinance, that’s up to the city to take the bull by the horns.”

County officials previously suggested approving an emergency resolution to allow the project to move forward while the city decided if it would issue a variance from the ordinance. They requested the variance in July, but the request sat on a desk until just recently.

Dillon Mayor John McGinley and new Dillon City Attorney Sky Jones agreed the ordinance needs work.

“One solution proposed to me that is temporary, until we get this ordinance taken care of, is only fill the tank to 500 gallons,” Jones said. “That doesn’t really take care of (the problem), but the limitation is on the capacity, not on the size of the tank.”

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch agreed, noting the county could put in two 500-gallon tanks and be within the ordinance requirements.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said the county just wants to put the tank in the ground before it freezes, and get the generator and other parts ordered.

“We’re not going to put propane in it until the generator gets here anyway,” he said.

The generator and backup power supply is estimated to run the courthouse – specifically, the law enforcement complex – for a couple of days, which is enough time to bring in a truck that will replenish the propane supply in the tank. Fitch said having this larger tank and new generator will benefit both the city and the county, since the Dillon police and the 911 center are operating out of the county courthouse annex.

Commissioner John Jackson said the upgrade is necessary, or the county is going to have to pay fines to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The current underground tank’s license likely will not be renewed if it is not upgraded.

The commissioners chose not to pass an emergency resolution just yet, since the city agreed there is no danger at this time of violating the ordinance. The county could bring the resolution up again if deadlines get closer and either the variance is not forthcoming or the ordinance is not changed.

“(The city’s concern) is that the tank is installed right,” Craft said. “I cordially invite city officials to view the installation of the tank, so they know exactly what’s there.”

“If anyone is going to pitch a fit that they won’t install the tank because of the ordinance violation, I’m happy to write a letter for you,” Jones added.