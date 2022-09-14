City, county eye road, sewer projects

Beaverhead County and Dillon city officials are hoping to combine forces to repave a stretch of Park Street/Ten Mile Road.

The county commissioners and Dillon Mayor John McGinley discussed joint projects at their monthly discussion meeting Sept. 6.

The county is planning to repave Ten Mile Road to the city limits. Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley suggested county road crews could pave past the city limit into Park Street if the city council agrees to pay for the reclamite.

The commission also floated the possibility of transferring federal and state infrastructure grant dollars to the city for a joint project to improve the water and sewer situation in the Swenson Way area. John McGinley said there is a privately-owned lift station there, and if that could be upgraded to current standards by the owner, the city could take it over and improve services and expand capacity on that end of town. John McGinley said there is a property owner looking to add senior housing in that area, which would require those improvements.

There is also the possible addition of drying beds for the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Mike McGinley said the county has about $400,000 left of infrastructure funding to commit to a project before November, or else the money goes back to the state to distribute elsewhere. If the two entities can outline a project or two by then, they can get it on the books. The money does not have to be spent until 2026, Mike McGinley said.