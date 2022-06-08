City, county discuss water line progress

Recent rounds of rain have helped with the long-term drought in Dillon and Beaverhead County, but the moisture is delaying progress on the installation of the new water main in town.

City of Dillon Mayor John McGinley and the Beaverhead County Commissioners discussed the installation progress and other matters at their joint monthly meeting on Monday.

“We need the rain, but we need it to stop in Dillon,” he said.

The installation down Idaho Street has been stalled for at least a month, with only the first block next to city hall ripped up. John McGinley said workers are tearing up other parts of town where they can get started with installation – such as the northern end of Washington Street – and paving the areas that should have been done last year but the cold weather stopped that progress.

Workers have also started ripping up parts of the intersection of Bannack and Washington to put in the lateral lines. They also want to start on the south end of Idaho by Reeder Street and Jaycee Park if they can, John McGinley added.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley suggested they start working rerouting the line at the fairgrounds. John McGinley said it would not be a good idea to do that until after most of the events are done, which would be later this year. And since the old main line is still working, there’s no reason to disrupt activities there.

The two sets of officials also discussed the Area 5 Agency on Aging board appointments. Last year, the city and county had disagreements on which government appoints members to that board; in the end, both the city and county now have representatives – Jim Carpita for the county and Debbie Pierce for the city. They agreed to keep everything the same.

“It’s working very well, I see no reason to change it,” Carpita said. “I think it would just disrupt the board more.”