City, county agree on easement for water main replacement

City officials’ efforts to replace Dillon’s aging water main this year moved another step forward Feb. 16 with the signing of an easement agreement to replace the line at the Beaverhead County fairgrounds.

The step was needed so the city could move forward with the bidding process, city officials said.

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch told the Beaverhead County Commissioners that he and City Attorney Jim Dolan could not find an existing easement agreement.

“I don’t think they had one since the day it was installed – 100 years ago or whatever that was,” he said. “The situation needs to be remedied.”

The water main replacement is badly needed. A line failure would cut off fresh water to the entire town, Mayor Mike Klakken said.

The current water line crosses the Beaverhead River west of town and runs under the fairgrounds. The new line will be moved to the border of the fairgrounds, making it easier to access for repairs. The existing line currently runs under some existing buildings, Dolan told the city council previously.

The water main currently runs under Idaho Street; it and the lateral lines that connect to the main will be replaced as part of the project. City officials say they hope to begin the replacement work in the spring, and wrap up the work before the end of the year.

The commissioners’ biggest concerns were potential impacts to fairgrounds use, specifically “Montana’s Biggest Weekend” activities around Labor Day, and subsequent high school and college rodeo events.

Klakken said it would take no longer than a week to put the new water line in at the fairgrounds.

The commissioners unanimously approved the easement agreement.