City Councilman Wassall resigns from office

The Dillon City Councilperson who drove many of the council’s lengthiest debates in recent years last week announced his impending resignation from the council in last week with the briefest of communications.

“Dear Mr. Hand,” began soon-to-beex-City Councilperson Rich Wassall in a March 10 email to City Council President Don Hand.

“I hereby notify you of my resignation as a City Councilman representing Ward 4, effective March 24, 2021,” wrote Wassall.

That resignation date will allow Wassall to still participate as a councilperson in a last regularly scheduled city council meeting—the one set for 7 p.m. today, March 17—during which he could provide further insight into his resignation.

The retired surety executive proved willing to offer input on numerous topics since getting appointed in the fall of 2019 to one of the council’s two Ward 4 seats vacated by the resignation of his predecessor.

And more than any other councilperson, Wassall clashed with his fellow councilpersons and members of the city administration, including Mayor Mike Klakken, on a wide variety of issues, including budget matters, engineering practices, contract language and the application of some of the basic practices of how meetings should be run and how councilpersons may participate in them.

Wassall has chosen to attend city meetings remotely, via Zoom, over the past year. Citing provisions of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), he has threatened the city with legal action if that option is eliminated or, as Councilperson Raymond Graham has suggested, that— in keeping with Graham’s reading of council by-laws, Wassall would be allowed to continue attending city council meetings remotely but not allowed to vote on matters on meeting agendas requiring votes by council to be resolved because he would have to be present to do so.

Perhaps more often than any other councilperson during his tenure, Wassall voted in the minority on matters decided by the council, even sometimes logging a lone ‘nay’ to the proposed approval of minutes from previous meetings because he found them incomplete or inaccurate.

Wassall’s gained re-appointment to his Ward 4 seat in January 2020, through the end of 2021, to fill out the term of his retiring predecessor.

His resignation will open the seat just over seven months from when that ward’s eligible voters can cast ballots to decide which person they would like to occupy that seat on the council for a four-year term, starting January 2022 and running through the end of 2025.

In the meantime, the city will need to find someone willing and able to fill the seat through the end of Wassall’s appointed term through the end of this year.

The City of Dillon will take applications willing and able to occupy the seat for at least the next nine months, with the option to run for a four-year term in the seat during the upcoming municipal election this autumn.

To apply for the Ward 4 city council seat, a person must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Ward 4 and the State of Montana, and submit a brief letter of interest and a short resume to:

The Honorable Michael Klakken, Mayor, City of Dillon, 125 N. Idaho St, Dillon, MT 59725.

To gain the seat, an applicant will need to be endorsed by a vote of the majority of the city council at an upcoming council meeting.

If more than one person applies, the Council will vote on which candidate to seat.

The city council at its meeting tonight is not scheduled to take votes on anything beyond the approval of reports and various sets of minutes from previous city meetings—and on whether to adjourn at the end of the meeting.

The council will still receive reports from representatives of its nine committees—Fire & Order, Finance, Judiciary, Street & Alley, Parks, Health & Welfare, City Hall, Water & Sewer, and Cemetery—as well as from the city’s Planning Board, Tree Board, Zoning Commission and Library Board.

Mayor Mike Klakken, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, City Attorney Jim Dolan, City Judge Kaylan Minor, Police Chief Don Guiberson, Fire Chief BJ Klose and City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker are also scheduled to offer updates on their work to the council.

The meeting will end with a period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Though members of the public are welcome to offer input and ask questions during the discussion periods of any agenda item in the meeting after being recognized by the mayor.

The Dillon City Council is set to meet today, Wednesday, March 17, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

People can also attend tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting can also be done remotely through Zoom, with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

Those attending the meeting in person are asked to wear face coverings and observe safe, six-foot social distancing from others.

A copy of the agenda and full meeting packet can be can be gained by going to Dillon City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon during business hours, or by visiting www.dillonmt.org and clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

For more information on remote attendance or applying for the soon-to-be-vacant Ward 4 seat on city council, call City Hall at 683-4245.