City Council talk of health board withdrawal off-board, off-table tonight

A hot-button issue that set off more than three hours of heated debate at the final Dillon City Council meeting of November remained unresolved in time for that issue to get onto the agenda for the first council meeting of December, set for tonight.

During the last city council meeting, held Nov. 18, Mayor Mike Klakken indicated he would make a decision on whether the city should remain on the Beaverhead County-City Health Board after attending that board’s Nov. 23 meeting.

Klakken also said he hoped to make that decision in time to offer the city council the chance to review it, with an option to overturn it, at the council’s next meeting, set for tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 2.

But that decision remained unmade in time to meet the 48-hour deadline on Monday to get onto the agenda for tonight’s council meeting.

Doubts about whether or not the city should stay on the county-city health board came about during months of disputes between Klakken and the board over views on the COVID-19 pandemic and whether the board had legal authority to impose restrictions on people’s behaviors to try to limit the spread of the pandemic—as well as on what behaviors would or would not accomplish that.

Klakken and former Dillon Mayor George Warner earlier this year attended health board meetings, where they often clashed with the board.

That dynamic continued at last week’s health board meeting, where Klakken and Dillon City Council member Matt Kenworthy questioned the conclusions drawn by some of the board members regarding science and scientific studies on COVID-19 and how the virus that triggers it spreads across a human populaiton.

The Beaverhead County-City Health Board consists of seven members—three appointed by the Beaverhead County Commissioners, two by the Dillon City Council, one appointed by the Town of Lima Council and the other the sitting Beaverhead County health officer.

Warner filed an administrative appeal in July asserting that, based on its own by-laws, the board “does not have autonomous authority to declare, regulate or enforce whether statutory or under independent rule without having obtained approval from the appropriate local jurisdiction.”

In his appeal, Warner, who also formerly served as a member of the Dillon City Council, contends that the health board’s by-laws as amended in 2019 do “not represent the agreement as was founded on December 31, 2001.”

Warner presented his take on the controversy during the public comment section at the end of the Nov. 4 Dillon meeting.

The matter took a spot near the top of the agenda of the council’s Nov. 18 meeting—and took up almost the entirety of the approximately 220-minute meeting, during which city councilpersons, city administration members, local business owners and area health care providers offered wildly varying takes on the situation and what should and should not be done about it.

Tonight’s council meeting agenda hardly varies from its straight-and-narrow essentials.

The early stages of the meeting will feature reports from city officials, including Klakken, Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Attorney Jim Dolan, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Judge Kaylan Minor, and representatives of the city’s Zoning Commission, Library Board, Tree Board, Planning Board and Board of Adjustments.

The meeting will then proceed to reports from members of the city council’s nine committees—Fire & Order, Cemetery, Health & Welfare, Judiciary, Street & Alley, Finance, Parks, Water & Sewer, and City Hall.

Members of the public may offer comment during the discussion phases of any agenda item on that item, offer input during the public comment period at the end of the meeting “on items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Face coverings and social distancing—both of which proved in short supply at the last city council meeting—are encouraged for those wishing to participate in person.

The city is offering people the chance to also attend tonight’s city council meeting remotely via Zoom with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 or through a computer via the Net at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528. For more information on remote attendance, call City Hall at 683-4245.

Copies of the agenda and full, but relatively trim, meeting packet for tonight’s get-together can be gained by going to Dillon City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, or by visiting www.dillonmt.org and clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

The Dillon City Council will meet today, Wednesday, Dec. 2, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.