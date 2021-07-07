City council meeting, hearing tonight

If the long-stalled revisions to the section of city ordinances that includes prohibitions against extended parking in one spot had been examined by law enforcement under the terms of those parking ordinances, that effort would have likely long ago been ticketed and towed away.

But after spending the better part of a year stalled in the Judiciary Committee, that rewrite of Title X – Vehicles and Traffic will get its first reading before the full council during the report of the Judiciary Committee at the Dillon City Council’s 7 p.m. meeting today, Wednesday, July 7.

Discussed at great length and then discussed some more and then some more in recent months at meetings of the City Council’s Judiciary Committee, the revisions to Title X could soon—if approved by the full council—include some new sections on how law enforcement will handle vehicle owners trying to, through various methods, evade the time limitations outlined in the Illegal Parking 10.12.040 section of city ordinances. Those provisions prohibit parking in the same space for more than 120 consecutive hours on any city street or on city property—or more than 48 hours on a street within the city’s Central Business District.

The additions would prevent vehicle owners from evading sanction by moving their vehicles a short distance from the original parking spot to restart their 120-hour clock or moving it someplace else for less than five days and then returning it to the original parking spot.

“Evasion of parking regulations constitutes a separate offense, punishable as a misdemeanor, according to the provisions of this Chapter,” reads the proposed revision.

The revisions of Chapter X also include provisions on the controversial practice of some owners using city streets as long-term parking lots for their recreational vehicles.

“10.12.020 - Recreational Vehicle Parking For the public safety and general welfare of the community, and in order to keep streets clear from congestion that impacts vehicle circulation and emergency vehicle ingress and egress, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, any bumper pull trailer or fifth wheel trailer that may be used to transport livestock, snowmobiles and trailers, boats and boat trailers, travel trailers, camp trailers, pickup camper tops, tent trailers or any motorized or nonmotorized trailer of any description, operable or non-operable should are not to be parked on public streets.

“Provided, however, a unit described herein may be parked on a street for a period not to exceed five (5) consecutive days ((one hundred twenty (120) hours)). It is recommended that the unit be parked in front of the owner’s occupied building so as to avoid additional congestion in the neighborhood. At no time may such a unit be parked or placed in the sight vision triangle at any intersection,” reads the revised section to city ordinance.

During the report by Mayor Mike Klakken set for just after the start of tonight’s city council meeting, the council will discuss and vote upon a new contract worked out between the city and the union representing city police officers that would cover approximately the next year.

As part of the proposed contract, all of the city’s eight police officers working beneath Police Chief Don Guiberson and Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez who have completed their probationary period of employment would receive raises to at least $22 per hour.

During the report of its City Hall Committee, the council tonight will discuss the possibility of the city purchasing the Pioneer Event Center, though at their most recent meeting, members of that committee all expressed skepticism about the city making such a transaction, due in part to the need for the city to hire extra personnel to oversee facility’s operation.

The city council tonight is also scheduled to get updates from representatives of its Street & Alley, Finance, Health & Welfare, Parks, Water & Sewer, Cemetery, and Fire & Order committees, as well as its Tree Board, Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments, Library Board and Planning Board.

City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Attorney Jim Dolan and City Judge Kaylan Minor will also offer reports to the council tonight.

Per tradition, tonight’s council meeting will conclude with a period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Members of the public can offer input and ask questions during the discussion periods of any agenda item during the meeting, though only after being recognized by the mayor.

People may attend the meeting in person at City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or remotely using Zoom using the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

The Dillon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today, July 7, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

A copy of the agenda and full meeting packet can be can be gained by going to Dillon City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon during business hours, or by visiting www.dillonmt.org and clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

Tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting will be preceded in the same location by a public hearing on the proposed purchase of the Bicentennial Apartments in Dillon by Dawson Holdings, Inc.

For more information, call City Hall at 683-4245.