City Council laments condition of streets downtown

Expressing dismay and confusion over the state of downtown streets and sidewalks has become a common topic of conversation over the past year in Dillon, as the waterline replacement project tore through them.

And so it remains, even as the waterline replacement project nears alleged completion.

Some city officials engaged in the same sort of talk at last week’s Dillon City Council meeting.

“Are they done with this street out here?” wondered longtime City Councilperson Dan Nye about North Idaho Street running past City Hall downtown.

“The major part of it,” replied Mayor John McGinley at last Wednesday evening’s meeting.

“The main part of it, yes. We have not had the final walk-through,” added City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker of a process to include the project’s manager, Kevin Johnson of the engineering firm DOWL and Kipp Shumway of Mungas, the general contractor for the on-site work.

“I was going to ask, so when is that supposed to take place?” replied Nye.

“I haven’t visited with anybody about a specific date for that,” answered Hazelbaker.

“Are they going to chip seal it or just leave it as is?” wondered Councilperson Diane Armstrong of a process typically used to fill in the cracks in old pavement to prevent water from penetrating it.

“No, chip seal is not part of it,” responded Hazelbaker. “That’s something we could look at in a couple years.”

“What’s your definition of substantive completion? asked City Councilperson Dr. George Johnston.

“The city rated it substantively completed last week,” said McGinley of the project.

“So, now they just have a punch list of little things they’re gonna do. Street signs—if you’ve noticed they’ve been drilling holes in the sidewalk to put street signs in. They have to cut in front of the doors,” added McGinley.

“There’s about a page of small little projects they have to finish up.”

“Are they going to clean the streets?” asked Councilperson Raymond Graham.

“Yeah, that’s in there—sweep the streets,” answered the mayor. “So, Mr. Mayor, how is that determined? What would qualify as completion?” wondered Johnston.

“The whole project is finished, more or less, except all these little projects,” asserted McGinley.

“Are they going to work on the sidewalks?” asked Councilperson Armstrong.

“Because where the curb and the sidewalks meet, we’re going to have issues, I think--between water freezing in little dips or people tripping over the extra little bumps,” said Armstrong of some of the curious features of the city’s new streets and sidewalks.

“There does seem to be some trip hazards out there,” conceded City Council President Don Hand.

“I think some of those are on the list,” reported the mayor. “The reason I bring this up is, I see what Glendale Street turned out. I see how...Skihi turned out, and I see how the street turned out in front of the Ambulance Barn,” said Nye, listing some street renovations done by the city over the past decade.

“But to me, this street looks terrible. It’s got seams all over it. The sidewalk, well, the sidewalk right across the street where they poured concrete around this power pole—that’s a tripping hazard; they didn’t finish that out. I mean, it goes from sidewalk and it lifts up about an inch and a half there,” noted Nye, a member of the city council’s Streets & Alleys Committee.

“As far as I’m concerned, they’re a long ways from being done, and if this is the way they’re going to leave it, are we looking down the road—and maybe I should bring this up in Streets & Alleys—are they going to chip seal it? Or are we going to chip seal it? Because everywhere there’s a joint, water’s going to find a way in there, and the only way to stop that is to chip seal it,” said Nye.

“Now, why spend this kind of money and have it look like this, and not do something down the road,” said Nye of the multi-milliondollar, multi-year project.

“Otherwise, in four or five years we’re going to be having the same problems again,” said the normally even-keeled Nye, growing visibly displeased while reviewing the state of the downtown streets.

“And I’m upset, I don’t think that they did a very good job, as far as I’m concerned. That’s all I have to say about it.”

“Let me share a story with you that happened to me,” interjected Hazelbaker of an encounter he’d had the previous Thursday outside City Hall shortly after the portion of Idaho Street running past it finally got reopened.

“I’m standing there, everybody’s kind of going by in their cars, and I’m standing there looking at the street, and I’m not sure if I’m proud or what emotions I’m going through as I see the street open. There’s cars driving on it, there’s people walking,” recalled Hazelbaker.

“Then I notice there’s a truck that’s coming this direction, an old truck. I don’t recognize the truck but I recognize the driver. The driver pulls up out here in front of me, rolls down his window, “Looks like s**t” Hazelbaker recalled the driver saying to him before rolling his window back up and driving off.

“That was my first report of the project, so you’re not the first one, Dan. Don’t know who the gentleman was, but he let me know.”

“Mr. Mayor, I guess I don’t want to, pile on this, but I do think that there are some real safety concerns with this job and it is right here on Idaho Street—not on this block, on the next block and on the next block, especially the next block where, across from Debbie’s store and stuff you have a curb and it comes up and then you have a sidewalk,” said O’Rourke.

“And then they did this little dollop kind of thing of cement and it’s just a little dollop right there. It’s the craziest way, instead of filling it up and then smoothing it out so that water drains either this way or this way, they just put this little bead along there,” said O’Rourke.

“That’s a real hazard. We’re going to have people falling and injuries. That whole block needs to be—where the sidewalk meets the curb— needs to be redone. You can’t just run a bead of cement along there. That just doesn’t work,” insisted O’Rourke.

“Well, right now what you have is a dangerous thing. There are pedestrians who are trying to cross that street —there’ll be trips and falls,” said O’Rourke.

“I don’t disagree,” said Hand. “So, what I would suggest, possibly, is that each of you, individually as councilmen, walk the streets—walk Idaho, Washington, Orr,” said Hazelbaker.

“And then write down your concerns and give them to me or the mayor, and then we can address them with Mungas. You all have concerns in various spots, and then with that we can specifically give specific spots,” urged Hazelbaker.

“I know the intersection of Morse and Washington needs some more pavement put in it. That’s settled quite a bit, it seems like,” noted Hand.

“Those are the type of things we need to know about, if there’s a low spot in the middle of streets, it’s going to become an issue when it drains and freezes,” said Hazelbaker.

“Excuse me, Mr. Mayor,” interjected Johnston. “I would just say, I don’t think this project has substantially come to a completion, until we’ve reached the point where maybe we’re down to two or three things that, you know. If the whole group agrees that all these things need to be changed, we’re not nearing completion”