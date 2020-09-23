City council dispute looks headed for court

A long-running game of legal chicken between some city officials got its loudest set of squawks yet at last week’s Dillon City Council meeting.

“If you do that order, I hereby notify you that I will sue the city,” Councilperson Rich Wassall warned city officials via his remote Zoom connection at last Wednesday’s Dillon City Council meeting—after Mayor Mike Klakken outlined an executive order he was planning to issue for councilpersons using Zoom to remotely attend city meetings.

“Okay, then I will notify you that,” Klakken replied before pausing and finishing his response with, “I better not do anymore.”

City Attorney Jim Dolan then interjected, “He is threatening suit against the city, so I think the discussion is over because it looks like we may be headed toward litigation. So, as far as I am concerned, I would advise you, Mr. Mayor, to adjourn the meeting.”

The exchange during the public comment section of the Sept. 16 city council meeting marked the climax, so far, in the monthslong, running dispute between Wassall and Klakken over whether councilpersons should be allowed to attend city meetings remotely, using the popular Zoom application the city has been providing access to for its meetings since the coronavirus pandemic began to dramatically impact life in Montana earlier this year.

Wassall’s threat of legal action came in response to Klakken’s outlining of an executive order he was working on to address how council members could and could not use Zoom in lieu of coming to City Hall to physically attend the meetings of its nine committees.

“We should have a rule on how we are going to handle committee meetings,” Klakken announced at the opening of the public comment period of the Sept. 16 council meeting as a preface to how he wanted Zoom attendance regulated for committee meetings.

Klakken then stated that if Beaverhead County had four or more active cases of COVID-19, committee meetings could be attended remotely via Zoom by committee members, in accordance with orders from Governor Steve Bullock and county officials in response to the pandemic.

But Klakken asserted that if the county was only experiencing three or fewer active cases, physical attendance by committee members should be required at council committee meetings by committee member wanting to retain their power to vote on matters before the committee for that meeting.

“Three or less active cases, the council people should come into the committee meetings. The reason is that I believe you can actually safe-distance— there will be 10 or less people in a committee meeting,” said Klakken of a level of attendance rarely exceeded at city council committee meetings in a City Council Chambers large enough that was legally able to accommodate up to 50 people, prior to pandemic restrictions.

“The council committee members—one can sit on each end of the table and one can sit in the middle, so you can actually safe distance,” continued Klakken, who also noted that committee meetings tend to involve three committee members plus only two or three members of the city administration, and few members of the public.

“For that, I believe we meet all the qualifications of safety that has been set up by the governor. Not for four, for four you wouldn’t make it.

“And so for four, my executive order would be,” added Klakken, “with four or more active cases, we will still do Zoom, even for committee meetings.”

As he had at several previous city meetings this year. Wassall asserted at last week’s council meeting that the “reasonable accommodations” provisions within the federal Americans With Disalbilities Act (ADA) granted him the right to attend all council and council committee meetings via Zoom.

“If you do such an executive order, I hereby notify you that that will be a violation of ADA and superseding ADA reasonable accommodations as far as attending those meetings via Zoom,” Wassall told Klakken, his voice projected through a speaker from his Zoom connection to his home, where he has remotely attended city meetings from in recent months, his face visible on a screen set on the north wall of City Council Chambers.

Klakken, who asserts that council rules of procedure prohibit remote attendance by council members at city meetings, put forth a proposal to amend council rules of procedure for remote access at the Sept. 16 council meeting.

But after a relatively lengthy discussion that included some amending of Klakken’s proposed amendments, the council decided to send the matter to its Fire & Order Committee.

That committee met on Monday afternoon, when it discussed the possibility of moving to a larger room to meet, the potential repositioning of tables to create greater distance and the possible installation of large plexiglass shields in City Council Chambers similar to the ones set up by the front desk of City Hall and whether that would sufficiently protect people from airborne transmission of the coronavirus, as well as what constitutes an emergency, what constitutes a legal public meeting, and other matters. But committee members were unable to reach a consensus on the proposed changes to council rules of procedure related to remote access and Zoom before time constraints compelled it to adjourn.

The Fire & Order Committee will take up the matters of remote attendance and the use of Zoom at city meetings at its next meeting, set for 4 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 24, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.