City Council approves move for drying beds

The City of Dillon this month took a small step toward a big increase in the processing capacity of its wastewater treatment plant that could lead to a big bill for ratepayers.

At its most recent meeting, the Dillon City Council voted unanimously to approve Work Order #13, which will pay up to $73,500 to WWC Engineering to “assist the City of Dillon with the design and bid documents for the drying beds expansion Phase 1 project of the Dillon wastewater treatment plant.”

Site survey, design and bid documents, among other items, are included in that initial expenditure.

If it goes through as envisioned by some, the project would proceed in two phases. The first would double the number of drying beds at the city’s wastewater treatment plant from four to eight. A second expansion would double that again to 16 drying beds.

Earlier this month, the council discussed gaining $278,000 in matching funds from Beaverhead County to help cover the approximately $557,900 estimated cost of Phase 1 of the project. The rest would come from the city’s sewer reserve fund.

Phase 2 would come with an estimated cost just short of $1,350,000, increasing the project’s total tab to approximately $1.9 million.

Though the council would have to approve those subsequent expenditures at meetings in the coming months and years.

Drying beds allow wastewater sludge to dry for more efficient processing by providing a porous medium through which its liquids can drain off and evaporate after the sludge is spread thin over top of it.

Concerns that the project could negatively impact traffic flow and private businesses were answered by pointing out that the expansions would take place on city land a long way from the city’s downtown business district, with potential disruptive impacts to traffic and business activity minimized, other than in the event of an unforeseen accident.

At its Nov. 16 meeting, the council also approved Ordinance No. 4711—“an ordinance amending Dillon Municipal Code Title 15 providing that liquefied petroleum bulk storage facilities shall be defined as an individual container containing liquefied petroleum gases with a capacity in excess of 1,000 gallons.”

The adjustment was made after plans by Beaverhead County to install a tank to power a backup generator butted up against the current 500 -gallon-limit on such tanks in the city’s zoning codes.

“Having this proposed auxiliary power system in place would assure that all emergency services would remain intact during most manmade or natural disasters,” wrote Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft this summer in a letter to the city on the matter.

At that same meeting, the council approved a project recommended by its Parks Committee with an estimated cost of $11,700 to replace the irrigation system in Westside Park, located just south of the Bicentennial Apartments in Dillon.

The project will include boring under concrete in six different locations under the sidewalk around the park to install new pipe for the system.