City Council to address traffic laws again

At its meeting this evening, the Dillon City Council will attempt a sort of legislative u-turn, to reconsider the reconsideration of the oft-reconsidered revisions to the city’s street and traffic ordinances in Title X of City of Dillon code.

Debated for the better part of the past year during meetings of the city council’s Judiciary Committee, the Title X revisions finally moved out that committee this summer and gained approval for their first reading from the full city council on July 7.

But discussion at the July 21 second reading required before the revisions could become law included a dispute over the legality of the lengthening of the city’s limit of parking on city streets from five days to seven days while state law mandated just five days, leading to the second reading of the revisions being tabled to give City Attorney Jim Dolan time to research the matter.

Then on Aug. 2, the council’s Street & Alley Committee held a meeting, during which its members came up with a recommendation to dramatically alter the load limits aspect in Chapter 10.76 of Title X to greatly expand the range of where vehicles weighing up to 24,000 pounds could travel within the city.

“It is pretty much what it was second reading,” said Mayor Mike Klakken.

“Except for those changes in 10.76, which were significant enough that we have to go back to a first reading. Once an ordinance gets a major change, that pushes it back to first reading.”

If the ordinance revision passes on its first reading tonight, it will be back before the city council in two weeks for its second reading, and discussion and vote.

If it passes its second reading, the revised ordinance would go into effect 30 days later.

See next week’s Dillon Tribune for a review of the revisions proposed for Title X, and a recap of the discussion and vote on the first reading of them tonight.