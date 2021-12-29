City continues to struggle with Potato Cellar zoning issue

The City of Dillon hosted a public hearing this month on the latest proposed change in zoning designation for the area of the city known as the Potato Cellar.

But the only member of the public who spoke at the meeting pointed out that the proposed change from Unzoned to C-2 (Community Business District) for that area would not align with how the properties there are currently being used.

“So, that’s my concern with going C-2—it does not fit a single property owner,” said Kent Graham, principal of East Bench Grain in the Potato Cellar area that includes grain towers and businesses involved in activities such as grain handling and bulk fuel storage that could run afoul of the prohibition against “hazardous use” in a C-2.

“Hazardous use” according to the 17.08 Definitions chapter of city zoning codes, involves “A building or structure or any portion thereof that is used for the storage, manufacture, or processing of highly combustible or explosive products or materials that are likely to burn with extreme rapidity or that may produce poisonous fumes or explosions; for storage or manufacturing that involves highly corrosive, toxic, or noxious alkalis, acids, or other liquids or chemicals producing flame, fume, or poisonous, irritant, or corrosive gases; and for the storage or processing of any materials explosive mixtures of dust or that result in the division of matter into fine particles subject to spontaneous ignition.”

Mayor Mike Klakken asked if any of the Potato Cellar businesses would comply with that restriction on hazardous use.

“None of them can,” pointed out Zoning Commission member Russ Schwandt of properties in the Potato Cellar area, which is located just west of the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds long the railroad tracks and Blacktail Deer Creek.

“You’re all grandfathered in for the current use. It’s if you all were to sell that or expand, then you have to be compliant, and that’s were that definition will hit you,” explained Schwandt to Graham.

“Yes, we continue business today as is because of that grandfather deal but that does not help us in the future in regards to whether it be expansion or the resale of those properties. It actually negates the whole thing,” Graham replied when the grandfathering of his and other Potato Cellar area properties to allow for their current uses came up again at the hearing.

In 2020, after several years of considering how to zone the Potato Cellar area, the city’s Zoning Commission explored creating a new ABS (Agricultural Bulk Storage) zoning district within city codes specifically for the Potato Cellar area.

But dozens of people from the residential neighborhoods near the Potato Cellar area sent emails and letters to the city protesting its designation as an ABS zone, causing the Zoning Commission to explore other options, leading to the proposed zoning of it as a C-2 earlier this year.

“The intent of the C-2 community business district is to provide for a broad range of mutually supportive retail and service functions located in clustered areas bordered on one or more sides by limited access arterial streets,” reads 17.64.020 B of Dillon City Code on the C-2.

Acceptable uses within a C-2 include a wide range of potential business types, including a cocktail lounge or cabaret, a bus terminal, auto sales, a hotel, broadcast facilities, food processing centers, public housing and retail warehouse outlets, per city ordinances.

“I’m all in favor of coming up with the proper zoning for that area for its continued commercial use. I mean it’s, it’s the old stockyards. It’s been commercial,” said Graham.

“I think it’s important that we keep it that way and keep it friendly to the city as well but keep it zoned appropriately so that it at least fits the current property owners and does not have a huge negative effect on that property value for those of us that have invested our lives,” said Graham.

The issue of how to zone the Potato Cellar area will continue to be considered by the city in 2022.