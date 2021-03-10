City buying pricey ladder

The Dillon City Council last week approved the purchase of a new water tank ladder at a cost that might seem more in line with Jacob’s Ladder.

Though this stainless steel ladder is meant, in part, to keep anyone who might fall into one of the water storage tanks of the city’s west reservoir from getting sent up Jacob’s Ladder to the afterlife—after finding the current ladder there too rusty to safely mount and escape from drowning.

“Just to put in the ladder is going to cost how much?” asked City Councilperson Don Hand at the meeting of the council’s Water & Sewer Committee on Feb. 23.

“Almost $17,000,” Mayor Mike Klakken answered.

“That’s just to put in the ladder in—it doesn’t do any cleaning?” wondered Hand.

“That’s correct,” replied Klakken.

“The ladder that is up there…is falling apart—it’s really rusted. We know it’s not stainless. And we’re getting a little nervous now with it being as rusted as it is. So, that’s why we have to have a stainless one in there,” Klakken told members of the Water & Sewer Committee on Feb. 23, before the committee unanimously approved recommending the ladder replacement and storage tanks cleaning project to the full city council, which subsequently approved it near the end of its March 3 meeting.

“Well, it needs to be done— it’s a safety issue,” added Water & Sewer Committee and City Council member Russ Schwandt of a project that will also spend $3500 to clean both west water tanks.

“That requires a three-man diving team for at least two days,” stated Hand at the Water & Sewer Committee meeting of the personnel requirements to clean and inspect the 24-foothigh, 84-feet-in-diamter, semiburied concrete water tank.

“So, that’s why the costs are what they are.”

The costs are a bit more than what they were, however, when the city council first approved the project for last fiscal year.

“We earlier in the year approved money to buy a new ladder and clean—what was that amount that we approved?” asked Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke at the last city council meeting.

“It was close to this. It went up a little bit,” said Klakken.

“We had it in the budget last fiscal year, and I didn’t put it in this one because I forgot it didn’t get done,” added Klakken.

“I just assumed it got done and it didn’t, and the reason why, I was told, was because we couldn’t get it scheduled. We wanted them to come and they never got it in their schedule to come here,” said Klakken of Midco Diving & Marine Services, Inc. out of South Dakota.

“This year, we got started sooner, and we are on the list to go as soon as you guys approve it tonight. They will be able to come and get it all done this year,” Klakken advised city council members at their March 3 meeting.

City Councilperson Matt Kenworthy asked if with approval of the project that the city could get a guaranteed price for the project.

“Is there any way we can lock them in at this particular rate,” asked Kenworthy.

“I wish we could, but I don’t think there is. But, they promised this time that they will be here. I want to say end of March, April,” replied Klakken.

“So, we are on their schedule to come,” said Klakken.