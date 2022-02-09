City bus plan gets approval

All aboard, for another year.

The Dillon City Council at its meeting last week unanimously endorsed the 2022 Transportation Coordination Plan for the City of Dillon Bus.

Founded more than two decades ago as one of the nation’s only free municipal bus services, the Dillon City Bus remains a remarkably popular and vital resource.

“Rides are offered within the Dillon city limits and approximately one mile outside the city limits to accommodate seniors, people under 60 of age, and people with disabilities on a need by need basis, regardless of race, religion, income level, or orientation. In other words, rides are available to all people in need,” read the bus plan put before the city council on Feb. 2.

Rides provided by the city bus numbered nearly 8,000 in 2021, according to the plan, with 1,444 going to senior citizens, 2,687 rides to people under the age of 60, and 3,845 rides to individuals with disabilities, according to the plan, the drafting and passage of which forms a key component of gaining the tens of thousands of dollars of grants that go into operating the service.

By providing free, year-round transportation to folks who might otherwise remain stuck at home, the city bus offers a service invaluable not just for its riders, but for the area businesses and professionals and nonprofit groups those riders travel to on the bus.

“The need for free transportation is immense. Without it, most of the population that does not have transportation would not be able to reach doctor appointments, pick up medication, go to work, go to the grocery store or meet other needs restricted due to lack of transportation,” according to the bus plan.

“Beaverhead County’s population is approximately 9,000 people, with about 4,200 living within Dillon city limits. Thirty-six percent of Beaverhead County is below the national poverty level.”

Operating hours for the service are 8 a.m. to noon, and 1-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, as set by the local Transportation Advisory Committee, which consists of the mayor and director of operations for the City of Dillon, along with a health advisor, a senior citizen, a low-income individual, a disabled individual and current Dillon City Bus Coordinator-Driver Glenn Merenz.

The plan gets refined, put before a hearing for public input and then put before the city council for approval each year.

“I just wanted to give a shout out to Glenn and let everybody know what a great guy he is,” proclaimed City Councilperson Raymond Graham after telling the council a story about Merenz waiting after his shift to take a bus rider back home from a late doctor’s appointment.

“And what a great thing that City Bus is.”

To arrange for a ride from the Dillon City Bus, call 406-660-4247.