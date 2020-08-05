City budget outlook improves

For months, he cast gloomy assessments of the city’s budget outlook in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Mayor Mike Klakken presented a far sunnier view of the situation over the past two weeks during talks with the Dillon City Council’s Finance Committee on a preliminary city budget for Fiscal Year 2020–21.

“We’re really not in as bad a shape as you might think. I really think—unless it really gets bad—we’re okay,” Klakken announced at the July 28 meeting of the Finance Committee, which ultimately endorsed a preliminary city budget for FY 2020–21 featuring no significant downturns in revenue projections or city spending.

“I think we’ll be fine, except if it really goes terrible. I still think we might be able to survive the first year. If it goes beyond that, it gets tough for everybody,” said Klakken, who projected in city meetings earlier this summer that the city’s revenues would likely take a hit of 20 percent—and perhaps as high as 40 percent—due to many local individuals and businesses being unable to pay their city taxes because of the sharp downturn in the economy brought on by the pandemic.

But over the past two meetings of the Finance Committee, Klakken revealed that the pandemic will, in a roundabout way, lead to a one-time windfall for the city’s FY 2020–21 budget, and perhaps even allow for nearly a million dollars in new spending on city streets this fiscal year (see story on page 6).

The mayor’s newfound optimism got bankrolled by a sixfigure injection of dollars into city coffers from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“I am projecting around $300,000 that they will give us, if it all goes well,” said Klakken of the CARES Act funds heading to the city to help cover police salaries.

“With General Fund, I still think we will be plus $47,000. It will probably be more than that—more money at the end of the year than the beginning,” estimated Klakken of the budget’s estimated surplus in the city’s oft-stressed general fund at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30,2021.

Near the end of their ap proximately one-hour-and-15 minute meeting, the Finance Committee members—Councilpersons Don Hand, Dan Nye and Russ Schwandt—all voted to endorse Klakken’s preliminary city budget and send it on to the full city council.

“So it’s not my budget anymore, it’s your budget,” said Klakken, of the annual passing of the bucks process through which he turns over his months’ worth of work on the budget to the city council to refine it in the manners it sees fit, after taking public input.

Klakken said he would get the preliminary budget onto the agenda for the Dillon City Council meeting set for 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 5, when the council will vote on whether to accept the preliminary budget and set up a public hearing to take input on it later this month.

“Anything more on the budget, Mr. Mayor,” smiled Hand, shortly after the 3-0 Finance Committee vote. “Other than ‘Thank God it’s no longer mine?”