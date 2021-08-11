City budget makes key advance

Marking the start of the stretch run of the long-distance relay race that is the annual municipal budgeting process, the Dillon City Council last week officially took the budget baton for Fiscal Year 2021–22 from Mayor Mike Klakken.

“Before, it was the mayor’s budget,” Klakken advised members of the city council at their Aug. 4 meeting.

“Now, the council has to accept that budget and take it and make it their own budget,” stated Klakken, shortly before the council did just that by voting, 8-0, to endorse the preliminary budget that the mayor and department heads within the city administration prepared over the course of the summer, with a lot of input from members of the city council’s Finance Committee—Dan Nye, Don Hand and Russ Schwandt.

“And that’s what this is pretty much doing in fancy words,” said Klakken of the resolution that the city council soon after voted unanimously to approve that preliminary city budget for Fiscal Year 2021–22.

The resolution passed last week by the council included acceptance of the preliminary budgets for the city’s lighting, street maintenance and sprinkling districts, along with its SIDs (Special Improvement Districts) #34, #35, #36 and #37, as well as the police retirement levy and police levy.

For general fund expenses (which include salaries for city employees, plus inputs for the library fund, comprehensive liability insurance costs, employer contributions to the Montana Public Employees Retirement System and employees’ health insurance) the preliminary budget would assesses city taxpayers 113.50 mills or $629,626—a decrease in mills from the 114.11 but increase from the $623,824 of FY 2020–21.

The monies for the permissive medical levy, police levy, police retirement levy and Dillon Fire Hall brings the total assessment up to 208.58 mills or $1,157,039.11—a reduction from the 224.7 mills and $1.228,375.41 totals of last fiscal year.

And as part of the preliminary budget resolution endorsed by the city council last Wednesday, the council agreed to hold a 6:30 p.m. public hearing in City Council Chambers on Aug. 18, when members of the public get to speak about their views on the budget.

Klakken did most of the talking during discussion of the budget resolution at the Aug. 4 city council meeting, when he advised the council that the state’s Department of Revenue set the city’s taxable valuation at $6,128,213, making a mill worth $6,128.21.

“Okay, how it’s going to run is, you’ve just voted on a resolution,” Klakken told the council, before outlining the rest of the budget process that lays ahead.

“Next meeting, we’ll have a public hearing. At that time during the meeting I will set the same line item, asking for any more discussions. Maybe you might want discussions then after you hear the public talk. Maybe not. I don’t know,” conceded Klakken.

“And then, after that meeting, the first meeting of September, which will be September 1, that’s when we have to pass the final budget, and also pass all the resolutions to assess—all the districts, all the SIDs, the levies, we have to do all of them,” continued Klakken, who is nearing the end of his eighth budgeting process as mayor.

“At that time, right before we vote, we can still change it,” Klakken reminded the council.

“So, you guys can get together and discuss and change to whatever level you want. Or not change it at all. At this time, it’s your budget, and you can fix it up as you want.”

In addition to presenting oral comments at the Aug. 18 hearing, members of the public can offer their written comments to the city about the FY 2021–22 budget by emails sent to mayor@dillonmt.org or by dropping off a letters at City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.