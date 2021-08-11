City budget looking better years ahead

Last year, in the midst of pandemic gloom, Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken forecast a potentially bleak budget situation for the city for Fiscal Year 2021–22.

But the storm clouds of the gloomy, pandemic-fueled forecast made last year for this fiscal year’s city budget cleared this summer as members of city government crunched through the actual 2020–21 numbers to come up with the city budget for FY 2021–22.

And things look to get even sunnier, financially speaking, for the city next fiscal year, according to the mayor, who handed the preliminary city budget for the current Fiscal Year 2021–22 to the city council last week (see story on page 2).

And then improve even more in the fiscal years after that, Klakken advised members of the Dillon City Council at their Aug. 4 meeting.

“One of the SIDs is getting ready to go away,” said Klakken of the Special Improvement Districts (SIDs), SID #34, set to assess around $70,000 again this fiscal year to cover the cost of paving the DEW area of the city.

“And SID #35 is going away, not this year but next year,” added Klakken of the imminent permanent subtraction of the Special Improvement District scheduled to expend over $10,000 this fiscal year as an annual payment for local school parking-lot paving.

“And #36, the year after,” continued Klakken, referring to SID #36, which will pony up almost $12,000 this fiscal year as the latest installment on payments for sidewalks along Montana Street.

“And the street maintenance one is going away next year,” said Klakken of the bond taken out a decade ago to pay for the renovation of a few blocks of Glendale Street. Initiated during the tenure of Klakken’s predecessor—a project that ended up costing the city over a million dollars, with annual payments on the bond taken out to bankroll it eating up over half of the city’s street maintenance budget in most of the years since, including FY 2021–11, when it will devour $189,000 of the city’s projected $353,000 street maintenance budget.

Klakken projected that the police retirement levy could—if the city keeps up with its current budget practices in relation to it—also get paid off early.

“We have the voted debt levy for the police retirement. We’re taking $150,000 again or $151,000 about. The kicker here is, the amount of principal is really going down,” said the mayor,

“So out of the $150,000 we take, $40,000 goes into that—so you see we’re going to spend about $100,000 on principal, It won’t take long before it’s gone, the way we’re doing this,” noted Klakken.

“So, I would recommend: keep doing what we’re doing on this principal, or keep on this, and that one will go away,” said Klakken, who saw the opportunity for a similar, interest-payment-saving approach with the bond taken out to fund the city’s construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in 2015.

“Quite a few of them are going away, so….” said Klakken, who will leave it to his successor to fill out what comes after that “…” when he retires from the top job in City Hall at the conclusion of his second elected term at the end of 2021.

“I’m done talking,” said Klakken near the end of discussion on the city budget at the Aug. 4 city council meeting.

“I’m just trying to impart as much of the knowledge have to everybody.”