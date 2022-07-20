City budget enters home stretch

It’s not that numbers crunching on the city’s annual budget is like crunching potato chips— something you can’t stop doing once you’ve started because it’s so darn appealing.It’s just that it takes a lot of time and a lot of meetings.So, while the Dillon City Council’s Finance Committee convened last week for two hours to look over the proposed Fiscal Year 2022–23 city budget numbers prepared by Mayor John McGinley and City Treasurer Karen Kipp, along with other city employees, it was far from the last get-together that will take place this summer on the subject.The Finance Committee met again ...