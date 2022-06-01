City announces water restrictions prior to major rainfall

The City of Dillon last week posted restrictions in water use, effective today, Wednesday, June 1, similar to the ones enacted last summer in the midst of a drought.

Those measures are set to remain in place through Sept. 5, even with the torrent of rain that drenched the area over Memorial Day Weekend.

“We are trying to promote conservation, because every place else is drying out, even though we got some rain,” Mayor John McGinley told the Dillon Tribune on Tuesday.

“Starting at 12:01 a.m. June 1st, 2022 and continuing until Sept. 5th, 2022, no person is permitted to water lawns, gardens or use any outside water for any purpose whatsoever between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” reads the notice from the city.

Only properties with oddnumbered street addresses may perform outdoor watering during those hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are reserved for properties at even-numbered addresses.

Sunday will be a day of rest for the address-based measures, with outdoor watering during appropriate hours allowed “by all households.”

“There’s no fines associated with it,” said McGinley.

“We adjust trying to get people to understand that water might be scarce.”