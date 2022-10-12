Chris Brozell of Lima is running for Beaverhead County Sheriff as an Independent and at age 54, independent very well describes Brozell’s lifestyle. Brozell is from “back east” and has spent part of his life “unhoused.” He feels his unique lifestyle gives him a perspective on life that may appeal to Beaverhead County voters.

“Identity is a tough subject these days,” said Brozell when asked, ‘who is Chris Brozell?’ “I’ve seen America from many points of view. Basically, I would describe myself as a person who sees things going wrong, not only in fishing but in the country. I figured it was time to step up and offer the people a chance for a change.”

That change for Brozell would include what he feels is a needed course correction back to a strict adherence to citizen rights and a stricter more secure means of securing the personal data of citizens.

“Basically, data these days is being collected on all of us,” said the candidate. “It is not only corporate but government. I’ve seen that very little of that data can be secured. The only way to actually secure data is to generate less of it in general. Going back to paper and having a strict protocol for access to that data would be a good idea.

“People existed before things were computerized. I believe we need to get back to the old style law enforcement where people were innocent until proven guilty, due process was followed strictly to the letter. Things seemed to work fine before computers is all I’m saying.”

Brozell readily acknowledges that he is in the midst of trouble with the law. His experience with law enforcement and the courts in Beaverhead County has led to a strong opinion on how the public institutions operate.

“Within law enforcement, there has been a very noticeable abdication of citizen’s due process rights, not only within law enforcement itself, but also within the judiciary. I think it is very important that due process rights are strictly adhered to.

“It has been reported in the paper that I am involved in two cases right now, both misdemeanors. Basically, I believe every person in innocent until proven guilty and that is a bedrock foundation of our nation, of our republic. The trials are set for December, after the election. I can’t go into too much depth, basically innocent until proven guilty are only words on a piece of paper these days. It doesn’t apply in real life.”

In Montana Brozell has lived in Livingston, Gardiner, Dillon and Lima. At times he has been homeless, living for a time at Clark Canyon Reservoir.

“I don’t want to dwell on that but yeah, I used to live down at the lake here, a lot of times on public lands throughout the west,” Brozell said. “I think that gives me a valuable perspective to other people’s points of view.”

As November 8 nears, Brozell would like the voters to know that his administration if he was elected would prioritize transparency and honesty.

“This whole thing has been difficult without a phone or a computer,” concluded Brozell. “I hope to have a lot of support come the first Tuesday of November. People’s personal data is something I would prioritize securing.”