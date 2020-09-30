Charlene Loge named state music group’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

The Montana State Music Teacher’s Association announced in their fall newsletter that Dillon’s Charlene Loge has been named the 2020 MSMTA Teacher of the Year. MSMTA is a group of private music teachers.

The following is a biographical piece penned by the award recepient on her life and times in the world of music.

By Charlene Loge

My relationship with the piano began, in some ways, around 1900. In Minneapolis, my grandmother, b. 1889, almost twelve, received a beautiful new upright piano. When her family homesteaded, the piano came along and she took a train from Donnybrook to Minot for lessons from “the professor” —enough to play Mozart, read hymns and cultivate the dance tunes of the era. Through marriage and another homestead move to Hingham in 1910, the piano traveled with her. Awhile later it made a trip to the farm on the Milk River where she played at all the dances, save the last waltz which was promised to her dance-loving husband Jake. Her favorites: “Tennessee Waltz,” “Missouri Waltz,” Stephen Foster songs. Until she reached 96, the piano accompanied her stages of life. It now resides in Seattle with my twin.

When we reached age five, my grandmother lovingly began our piano instruction. Though faltering with tears over not understanding dotted half and quarter notes, we observed the pleasure, relaxation, solace she found in playing whenever chores were ended. Later we “raided” her overstuffed piano bench for popular tunes “Always,” “Bell-bottom Trousers,” yellow Schirmer sonatina albums, flowery hand-crossing arpeggiated solos. In high school, my sister and I each taught a handful of students and played for most churches, funeral solos, weddings, community events, school choirs, and all music competitors. Although from third grade on we experienced a new piano teacher each year in the communities surrounding our hi-line home, a perfect opportunity to study diverse pedagogy(?), high school brought consistent instruction from Lucia Leeds in Chinook, the next town down the road, and we presented a senior recital of two Bach inventions, Mozart and Mendelssohn, two Chopin waltzes, two Debussy preludes, Dvorak Slavonic dances and even two-piano duos. Twins, remember?

I set out to be a scientist to change the world. A dozen years later, after an undergrad degree in microbiology and PhD studies in history of science, my family in 1980 settled in Dillon and I bought at auction an ornate turn-of-the-century upright piano. I asked piano tuner Larry Johnson from Butte to recommend a teacher: “Ruth Rotondi,” he said. I could have hoped for no better model when she took me on as one of her six adult students. I still love the repertoire she led me into-Bach French suites, Haydn, Chopin waltzes, Debussy-and introduced me to Ginastera’s Argentinian dances, but even more, her stellar manner of kindness and encouragement and her precision in taking her students’ musical interpretation far beyond the printed page.

About the same time, a friend asked me to teach her daughters Amy and Amber each Thursday in exchange for two casseroles. Who could resist? Unsure, I agreed to accept beginners only (the most critical time, I now know!). I knew I needed help, and when I learned around 1984 that Maurice Hinson would be in Bozeman at some conference, I eagerly attended and recognized his latest publication of technique repertoire was for me. Ruth invited me to the new member luncheon and I enthusiastically joined MSMTA to learn all I could about piano teaching. Gingerly, I presented a few competent students in competitions, learning even more from judges’ comments. Through the years, these young people remain my fondest memories, sixth-grade Cheng in Great Falls, Joanna, Keith, Seth in Billings, Melinda and Meghan (medical school application essay on learning a Chopin nocturne). Middle schoolers Ingrid and Britta arrived from Nebraska and it seemed heaven had landed. I remain grateful for mentors Julie, Chris, Dorothy, and Molly who coached them, advised on repertoire, and taught me even more.

In addition to the challenge of discovering repertoire for recitals for all students I teach, we hold parties—food, games, laughter, and playing for each other, with themes of Spain, cowboys, patriotic music, spiri tuals, showstoppers, dances, Stephen Foster (and blackface awareness), American folksongs, three-quarter time with an imposter, Halloween and Christmas. We enjoy and experience the community of making music together through duets and trios.

What has inspired me? My grandmother’s love for losing herself at the piano, Ruth’s deep musical understanding and kindness, MSMTA colleagues and competition feed-back, and finally, the curiosity and joy of creating student parties to share our talents. My life has been enriched additionally by an exceptional public school music program. I am grateful for friend and mentor choir director Laurie Hagenbarth for whom I accompanied extraordinary public school choirs of young people for 25 years, and hundreds of instrumental solos, including at Butte’s Kenck competition. Through the Dillon Concert Association, we have brought decades of live musical performances to our community. I’ve had the opportunity to accompany and perform with a local men’s chorus, church choir, college ensembles, and recently a young opera singer who came to town last summer to present a concert entitled “Songs for My Grandmother” who just happens to be my dear next-door neighbor.

And now I revel in my own grandchildren learning to play the piano. And former students who continue to enjoy making music for the rest of their lives. And that 1900 upright? It still plays duets twice weekly in Seattle.