Chamber bestows annual awards

An annual event dedicated to celebrating success proved as successful as ever this year.

The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s annual awards ceremony and dinner packed the Lewis & Clark Room of the University of Montana Western on Friday evening, when the group bestowed food and drinks upon all, and awards on some outstanding area businesses and individuals.

In a year during which his business endured many challenges beyond his control, Dan Brockway, president of Pioneer Furniture, accepted the award for Chamber Member of the Year.

“His corner business is a great anchor to help others around him continue to thrive and grow,” read the nomination form for Brockway, whose retail business loaded with large, heavy items pulled off a move from one location on Idaho Street to another during a year when the downtown thoroughfare was often difficult to even traverse on foot due to disruptions caused by the waterline replacement project.

“They have great customer service and amazing products.”

Kent Graham’s East Bench Grain earned the Agribusiness of the Year nod on Friday.

“East Bench Grain has been serving Dillon for over 40 years. They are actively involved in many areas of our community, continually giving back to our youth groups, organizations that support the development of our youth and agriculture,” read the winning nomination form in the category.

Another agribusiness took home top honors in a different category on Friday.

“Danielle Peterson and her staff worked to create a valuable resource for our ag community,” noted the nomination for the New Business of the Year winner, Axmen Feed Warehouse.

The American Legion took Community Organization of the Year honors.

The American Legion’s board of directors was hailed as “very caring, compassionate and, most of all, generous.”

The Business Professional of the Year honor got split between two winners, and then again by one half of those winners.

Co-proprietors Brandon & Torree Turney of Turney Repair & Towing garnered a share of the award, along with Dr. Jeff Feenstra of Pursuit Chiropractic & Sports Performance.

“He serves as a great role model for our kids and exemplifies service to our community,” stated the nomination form for Dr. Feenstra, citing his professional efforts and all the hours he dedicates in his spare time to coaching area youth.

“The community is very blessed to have Dr. Jeff in Dillon and continue his wonderful chiropractic and sports performance clinic.”

The Turneys got hailed for their thoroughness, professionalism and heroism on the job.

“They service Dillon and the Butte areas 24/7 with their towing and mechanical expertise,” noted the nomination for the Turneys.

“They unselfishly put their lives on the line to come to the rescue in all kinds of weather to keep citizens safe.”

A professional who puts his life on the line every day he works got a special award on Friday for helping save the life of another local man.

“Officer Rumsey, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for being the reason our family is still whole,” stated a latter read at Friday’s ceremony from a woman whose husband remains alive in large part due to the quick thinking and caring efforts of Dillon Police Officer Jared Rumsey at the scene of a New Year’s Day accident that left her husband with lifethreatening injuries.

A trio of local educators also got celebrated by the Chamber on Friday, when University of Montana Western Associate Professor of Glass Ruth King netted a special award for overseeing the creation of the glass cowboy hat paper weights the Chamber uses for treasure hunts. Her UMW colleague Mike Morrow and Beaverhead County High School’s Caleb Igo shared the Chamber’s 2023 Outstanding Teacher of the Year award.

“Mr. Igo not only leads the FFA chapter, but he also teaches many of the ag course and vocational courses at the high school. He has great patience with his students,” read the nomination for the local high school teacher and Beaverhead Future Farmers of America adviser who was also hailed for his efforts to keep his students safe.

“When the FFA chapter travels out of town and stays at motels, he not only recruits parent volunteers as chaperones, but he’s also devised a system of magnetic alarms that he places on each student’s door.”