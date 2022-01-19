Chamber bestows annual awards

It proved another challenging past year for many local businesses and educators, mostly due to the pandemic and its numerous impacts on small businesses.

But people looking for worthy recipients of the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s annual awards apparently had little trouble coming up with prospects.

The list of nominees for this year’s awards—handed out last Thursday, as part of the Chamber’s annual gala in the Frontier Events Center in downtown Dillon—stretched longer than ever.

An operation that’s come a long way in a short time, The Gyros Wagon took the New Business of the Year award.

“They have great food, always pleasant! Kellie does a wonderful job telling the community what they are doing and sharing the current menu!” read the nomination for the Atlantic Street eatery operated by Kellie and Justin Brewer.

“My new go-to for lunch!” added the nominator of the business that offers sit-down and drive-thru pickup options.

“Love their special recipe! They are great marketers on Facebook,” added the nomination for one of the local businesses effectively using social media to promote itself.

Other nominees for New Business of the Year included a group that shows just how diverse the business community in the county has grown: 406 Designs, BB Café & Boutique, Los Koritas Mexican Restaurant, Old Schoolhouse Café, Susie’s and The Schultz Agency/American National Insurance.

A longtime mainstay of the county, Erb Livestock got named Agribusiness of the Year at the Chamber ceremony on Thursday.

“This cattle company has its roots in Beaverhead County and does an amazing job raising cattle!” read the nominaton form for the ag mainstay that’s been operating for nearly four decades.

Other nominees for Agribusiness of the Year included: Centennial Livestock, Dillon Livestock Auction, Schuett Farms/Frontline Ag, and The Schultz Agency/American National Insurance.

“He manages several stores in one at Emporium 406,” read the nomination for the Chamber’s Business Man of the Year winner, Ron Carroll.

“In 2021, he moved his business, and expanded his markets,” added the nominator of Carroll, who relocated his shop last year, but just by a couple blocks, keeping it on Idaho Street and part of the downtown Dillon business community Carroll invests a lot of time and goodwill promoting.

“He does a lot for the Dillon community and genuinely cares about his customers. He is involved in the Denton fire relief fundraising. Ron always goes above and beyond. He has special-ordered products for customers who couldn’t find them anywhere else. He operates an amazing business and is always willing to go the extra mile to please his customers,” continued the successful nomination for the award that also gained shout outs for Shayne Anderson, Greg Barth, Mike Blando, Jeremy Crawford, Jeff Feenstra, Tanner Lagge, Jerry McDonald and Jim McIsaac.

Business Woman of the Year honors went to Kaitlin Kimzee, manager of Dillon’s downtown portal to the other side of the world.

“Kaitlin works really hard to manage African Oasis,” said the nominator, referring to the shop that sells exotic décor, furniture, art work, jewelry, travel bags, wood carvings, musical instruments and curios you’re unlikely to find anywhere else in Montana.

“She has increased their business sales. She has done so much for the Dillon community. Hardworking and so kind! She provides a warm, inviting environment to patrons,” added the nomination for the award for which Joan Grogan, Diane Havig, Rebecca Jones, Sue Kavran, Amanda MacDonald, Julie McMullen, Yeny Mora, Sarah Pfister, Sara Nye, Julie Seminara, Deb Sporich, Joleen Schultz and Sara Zitzer also had their hats tossed into the ring.

“Groups get together weekly here because of the wonderful coffees and teas, and the service!” continued the nomination of the woman who opened her business’s spacious, beautifully decorated coffee and tea shop section to groups in need of a safe place to congregate during the pandemic.

“During COVID restrictions, many teachers felt welcomed to host their classes here instead. Great environment and great people!”

A veteran local educator also got honored at the ceremony as Teacher of the Year.

“It is truly a pleasure to nominate Mr. John Jory for this award,” commented his nominator, after starting by exclaiming, “Best Teacher ever!!”

“He is an icon in the Dillon Schools. He taught my children and my children’s children! He goes the extra mile always for kids!” continued Jory’s nominator, providing an outline the reasons why the longtime Dillon Middle School instructor warranted the honor.

“Regardless of a student’s aptitude for math, John has made learning math fun. I think that in itself is an incredible accomplishment,” read the nomination for the man who has taught for three and a half decades.

“Math can be an intimidating subject matter for people of any age, but in particular when you are trying to develop a base knowledge level before you enter high school, it can be very overwhelming. Having a teacher who cares enough to make certain you learn the concepts that are critical for the next phase of your life is absolutely what an administrator wants but having a teacher that makes that process fun, day in and day out, is absolutely what our children need,” continued the parent, making a case for Jory gaining the award for which Tammy Belice, Julie Carr, Allison Curnow, Caleb Igo, Lisa Jones, Emily Alberi, Timi Miles and Jennifer Ostler also got nominated.

“John has taught our community’s children for numerous years and his impact has certain been felt by many.”

Generosity of spirit and deed also helped Bicentennial Apartments, Inc. gain distinction as the Community Organization of the Year.

“They help seniors every day by providing them with a warm and safe community,” said the nominator for the low-cost senior living facility on Dillon’s west side that debuted in 1976.

The Board of Directors is very caring and compassionate, but most of all generous!” continued the nomination, citing the regular donations the Bicentennial board bestows upon groups and institutions that provide services for its residents.

“They have also supported the City of Dillon, the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department, The Community Support Center, The Food Pantry, and so many other nonprofit organizations,” added the nominator, who could have also added the local free senior bus and police department.

Other groups that gleaned nominations for Community Organization of the Year: The Big Hole Valley Association, Community Support Center, Dillon Jaycees, Festival of Trees, Kiwanis Club of Dillon, Dillon Soroptomist International, Vibrant Lives of MT, and Love Inc.

Chamber Member of the Year got conferred upon a downtown Dillon mainstay that has proved particularly crucial to the community during the pandemic.

“Dillon Medical Supply has served Dillon and Beaverhead County for more than 30 years! Jenn Morrisroe and her team are wonderful!” read the nomination for DMS and its leader.

“When my mother needed some medical-related items, I wasn’t looking forward to driving two hours to find them. Dillon Medical Supply had everything the doctor ordered and showed my mom what to do,” read another nomination form for the business offering devices to aid people with respiration, mobility and other critical medical needs.

“Jenn and her staff are such an asset to the Dillon community! DMS supports the community in many ways!”

Other nominees for Chamber Member of the Year included Beaverhead Urgent Care and Claudia Conger Terrill—owner of Red Real Estate in Dillon.

The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce hands out awards each year, after soliciting nominations for potential winners in seven categories.

The group chose to hold its annual gala again in 2022, even with the pandemic ongoing, urging social distancing.

No keynote speaker got invited to address gala attendees his year, but the Wayne Brothers did provide a live soundtrack for guests and members of the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture leadership, which includes Roxanne Engellant, John O’Brien, Vanessa Graham, Robert Pfister, Joleen Schultz, Gail Plovanic, Leigh Smith and Rebecca Jones.