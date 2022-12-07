Ch-Ch-Ch-Change Order #6

#6

The Dillon City Council tonight will consider another request for another bump in funding for the bumpy ride that has been the waterline replacement project.

Originally set to be considered at the Sept. 21 Dillon City Council meeting but postponed due to a snafu involving meeting minutes, Change Order #6 would push the project’s total costs up another $48,510.

Characterized by delays, incomprehensibilities in its execution, complaints about workmanship and poor communication and disruptions to downtown businesses and visitors, the waterline project’s total cost with approval of Change Order #6 as well to around $4.5 million, according to figures provided by the project’s manager. If approved by the council tonight, Change Order #6 would bankroll numerous items, including: replacement of “unsuitable backfill material” on Bannack Street; “unsuitable subgrade material” on Idaho Street; additional curb and gutter work on Bannack and Center streets; and “additional general conditions costs such as office rental and insurance for fivemonth time extension to contract” to cover “overhead” costs incurred by project contractor Mungas Co. that includes office rental, Internet service, and project specific insurance.

“We believe the costs submitted are reasonable and representative of the work completed, and DOWL recommends approval and payment for these change order items,” wrote DOWL Engineering’s Kevin Johnston, who lists himself as “project manager” in a Sept. 9 letter on Change Order #6 to Mayor John McGinley.

The council tonight will also get updates on the work of City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez, City Attorney Sky Jones, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, and City Judge Kaylan Minor, as well as from representatives of the city’s Zoning Commission, Planning Board, Tree Board and Library Board.

Members of the city council’s committees—Street & Alley, Parks, Health & Welfare, Finance, Water & Sewer, Cemetery, Fire & Order, City Hall and Judiciary.

A period of public comment addressing “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” will conclude tonight’s city council meeting.

Members of the public and city government can also offer input within the discussion periods on agenda items during the rest of the meeting, after being recognized by the mayor.

The Dillon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 7, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

Copies of the agenda and packet for tonight’s meeting can be gained at city hall or going online to www.dillonmt.org.