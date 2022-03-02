Central knocks Dillon off Divisional title quest

Well, Dillon-Butte Central IV was no fun. Central won, 63-47.

The Maroons, behind their offensive wizard Dougie Peoples, jumped out to a commanding 18 to 6 first quarter lead and Dillon could never close within a single digit deficit for the rest of the game. The Beavers battled, but Central is too well coached and too solid to fumble away a solid lead. Dillon will have to reboot and hope for a rematch, Dillon-Butte Central V, at the State A tournament in Missoula, March 9-12.

“We got behind the 8-ball right off the bat,” said Dillon Hall of Fame Coach Terry Thomas. “They were shooting the ball really well and offensively they did such a tremendous job of finding an opening and taking advantage of it.”

One area Central gained an early edge was in offensive rebounds. Central maneuvered for 5 first quarter offensive rebounds, converted all for baskets and enjoyed the 10-point margin the situation created for the rest of the ball game.

Dillon adjusted and allowed just one Butte offensive board the rest of the way, but it was too steep a hill to climb to get past the big first quarter deficit.

“Dougie Peoples did a tremendous job of shooting the basketball, distributing the basketball and causing problems,” said Thomas. “The rest of their supporting cast, when given the chance, they knocked down their shots.”

Peoples, a 6-4 junior guard with an excellent shooting touch off a quick release, great ball handling and passing skills, racked up 19 first half points against Dillon. The Beaver defense slowed him down in the second half and he scored 9 in the third quarter and nothing in the fourth for a gamehigh 28 points.

Eric Loos and Kyle Holter, both juniors, combined for 23 points in the win for Central.

Dillon pounds the ball inside to 6-8 senior Callahan Hoffman, and 6-5 senior Connor Curnow. The power players bang folks around and force the focus of the other team to defending the paint.

“Connor down low is scoring so well that he is drawing a lot of attention,” explained Thomas. “In that process, they’re trying to strip the ball from him, prevent him from getting the ball, and sometimes he is able to shoot fake and draw those fouls. That is something that he has done consistently throughout the year and something that we need him to continue doing at the state tournament. Connor and Callahan both, if we can get them the ball down low and use their size and their abilities down low, that is a strength of ours and that certainly in our game plan to try to get those guys the ball as much as we can, close to the basket, and let them operate. One of the important outcomes, game in and game out, is to try to draw fouls from the other team.”

Curnow drew those fouls, getting hammered early and often around the bucket. Curnow’s team-high 19 points included an 11 of 12 shooting night from the free throw line and a team-high 9 rebounds.

Dillon opened the tourney with a 72-59 win over Libby, and then beat Polson, the top-seed from the Northwestern A in the semifinal game, 58-51.

Dillon plays Laurel at 3 p.m., on Wednesday March 9 to open state tourney play.