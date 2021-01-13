Case dismissed for former treasurer accused of theft

The case against the former Dillon Kiwanis club treasurer who was accused of stealing from that organization was dismissed Jan. 4.

The dismissal was due to the filing of a “deferred prosecution agreement” between the Beaverhead County Attorney’s office and Dena Becker Carlin’s attorney.

Carlin was accused of stealing approximately $8,000 from the organization over a two-year period, according to the charging documents filed in Fifth Judicial District Court. Carlin had pleaded not guilty to the felony theft charge in February 2020. The alleged theft was discovered by the club’s current and past presidents in 2019.

A deferred prosecution agreement is basically an agreement between the defense and prosecution, where the defendant agrees to fulfill certain conditions over a period of time. If the defendant meets the conditions, the prosecution forfeits its right to prosecute the case when the agreement expires, Deputy County Attorney Russell Michaels said.

“It’s exceptionally rare for me to agree to this kind of disposition in a case, and it’s something I only consider when there are significant mitigating circumstances, or it’s more important for a defendant to fulfill particular conditions than it is for the state to obtain a criminal conviction,” he said. “It’s a highly case-specific decision, and it’s not something I consider if it’s against the wishes of the victim.”

Michaels added this is the second time in his over two years as a prosecutor he entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, highlighting how rarely he does so.

Deferred prosecution agreements are confidential; they can only be disclosed if the defendant does not comply with the terms, Michaels said.

Attorney Peter Tomaryn, who represented Carlin, did not respond to a request for comment.

The dismissal was granted “without prejudice,” meaning it could be filed again, Michaels said.