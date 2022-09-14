Capitol riot defendant seeks separate trial

A local businessman accused of helping others pick up a police barricade and shove it into Washington, D.C. police on Jan. 6, 2021 wants his case separated from his co-defendants.

Attorneys for Isaac Steve Sturgeon of Dillon filed a motion Aug. 31 in District of Columbia District Court asking to sever Sturgeon’s case from codefendants Taylor Johnatakis of Washington and Craig Bingert of Pennsylvania. All three have pleaded not guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings.

The motion argues the three men did not know each other and did not jointly determine their actions before the incident. They were charged solely because they were standing next to each other during the event.

“The government further alleges that Mr. Johnatakis then directed the ‘other rioters’ to push the barricades into the MPD officers, encouraging them as they progressed...,” the document stated. “The only connection to the other defendants, Mr. Sturgeon and Mr. Bingert, is that they were standing to the right of Mr. Johnatakis and that they allegedly used their hands to also grab the metal barricade.

“There is no evidence that Mr. Bingert ever communicated with Mr. Sturgeon. There is no evidence that these three individuals acted in unison when allegedly grabbing the metal barricade. In fact, there are several other individuals who were on the front line of the barricade – yet those individuals are not included in this indictment.”

Sturgeon’s attorney argued the defense fears evidence of the other defendants’ activities may negatively bias a jury against Sturgeon.

“There is no doubt here that Mr. Johnatakis’s allegations and evidence against him bear a far greater degree of culpability than for Mr. Sturgeon. Johnatakis is alleged to be on video surveillance encouraging the crowd to press on forward to push past the police line. There is no such allegation against Mr. Sturgeon – as he was essentially silent the entire time he was on the Capitol grounds,” the document stated. “There is a grave danger here that the jury will associate each defendant with the alleged collective conduct, especially when the allegations against another co-defendant are much stronger than the ones against Mr. Sturgeon. Every defendant is presumed innocent until/if proven guilty and Mr. Sturgeon has a right to a fair trial where the jury will consider the evidence only against him instead of listening to misleading and logically irrelevant evidence that would only tend to improperly amplify Mr. Sturgeon’s charges.”

D.C. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth is presiding over the case, which has a tentative jury trial date set for May 15, 2023.