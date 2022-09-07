Candidate violates filing regs, fine recommended

Beaverhead County Sheriff candidate Chris Brozell of Lima was found to be in violation of Montana’s campaign finance reporting requirements, Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) Jeffrey A. Mangan decided last week.

Mangan’s 11-page decision document issued Aug. 29 found Brozell failed to file as required electronically and recommended he pay a fine. Brozell is running against Undersheriff David Wendt and Libertarian Jack T. Nicholas for the seat in November.

Wendt filed the political practices complaint July 30, arguing Brozell failed to file required reports in a timely fashion and did not do so electronically. Brozell must file financial reports monthly, also electronically, if the campaign will spend more than $500; Brozell has spent more than that amount already.

Mangan determined Brozell did not file timely financial reports on five occasions, stretching from April to the end of August. Brozell requested a waiver from electronic filing of reports, stating he had no telephone or email address, and did not have internet service, which is needed to file electronically. Brozell mailed hard copies of the documents to COPP, which arrived after the monthly due dates.

“Montana campaign finance law requires candidates file all reports electronically,” Mangan wrote in the decision document. “The commissioner ‘may’ grant a candidate a waiver from this electronic filing requirement and allow filing on hard copy (paper) forms ‘for good cause shown in a written application by the candidate.’” The document goes on to state Brozell did not formally request a waiver from electronic filing requirement until a written response to the complaint, dated Aug. 18. Mangan did not grant a waiver from the requirement.

“This was stated in clear language in COPP’s July 12, 2022 letter to candidate Brozell,” the document stated. “Additionally the commissioner notes candidate Brozell was able to file his initial Statement of Candidate form with the COPP electronically... and was later able to amend his Statement of Candidate electronically.”

In one of his responses dated July 5, Brozell wrote, “I appreciate that everyone there has been extremely helpful with all my inquiries and continual login issues. Without having a personal phone, it is an extreme imposition on the public library to continually borrow the use of their phone during normal business hours and I cannot continue relying on their charity.”

Mangan recommended a fine and referred the case to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney for prosecution; if they waive the right to prosecute, the commission can then decide whether to conduct legal action.

Wendt said he was “happy with the decision” in a brief remark Friday to the Dillon Tribune. He declined further comment.