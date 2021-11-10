Candidate’s property vandalized

Ten months ago he joined a crowd running into the US Capitol to protest the 2020 presidential election results about to be officially registered there.

This fall, Hank Muntzer took a more conventional path to political action— running for a seat on the Dillon City Council.

But his bid fell short to unseat Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke (see story on page 1), who earlier this year protested some of the anti-Joe Biden political messaging posted outside the appliance repair and resale shop Muntzer operates in Dillon.

Muntzer, who has been charged with minor offenses for his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol—an event that left graffiti, death, injury and tens of millions of dollars in damages in its wake—did recently gain some unwanted graffiti outside his own local building.

Though he’s not sure what it says or who did it, just that he’d like the perpetrator(s) caught.

“They spray-painted the side of my truck and the side of my building,” said Muntzer of paint that seems to depict a certain human body part and writing of uncertain meaning.

“You know, the funny part is, people have been tearing into each other, saying it was politically motivated. I’m like, ‘c’mon, you gotta look at the facts here,” laughed Muntzer of the graffiti—rendered in neither red or blue, but a sort of purplish tone.

“There was some writing on the side of the building, but I could not make it out. I have no idea what they wrote,” said Muntzer of the words scrawled near where he’s put pointed messages and symbols over the past year supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory embraced by many on the alt right.

“It wasn’t politically motivated because they did it to other people, too. It was just a thing that happened in town,” said Muntzer of the graffiti.

Muntzer found out last week his bid to unseat O’Rourke from her Ward 4 Dillon City Council seat fell short.

“I didn’t try very hard. I just put my name on the table. I did not go door to door,” said Muntzer of his campaign efforts to become part of the formal political establishment in Dillon.

“I figured most people in town knew me and already had an opinion, one way or the other,” said Muntzer, who continues to draw scorn from some locals but also get joined by dozens of others on his weekly Trump Train rides through Dillon on Friday evenings.

“So, I just left it at that,” said Muntzer, who intends to not just ‘leave it at that’ when it comes to the graffiti spray-painted outside his shop.

“I might even offer a $2,000 reward for the person who brings the perpetrators forward. Because we can’t have that in our community—this is not good,” asserted Muntzer, who said he’s posted photos of the graffiti on his Facebook page.

“There’s a reward, and we’re going to nab ‘em.”