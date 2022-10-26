Campaign trail

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
ZINKE

U.S. Congress candidate Ryan Zinke chats with Beaverhead Meats owner Mike McGinley during a tour of the facility last week. Zinke’s campaign swing brought him to Dillon to meet with McGinley, who is also a Beaverhead County Commissioner, and that evening to attend a meet and greet at Atomic 79. J.P. Plutt photo

