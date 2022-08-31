California man sentenced in ‘Mad Max’ road rage crash

A California man received a five-year prison sentence in the Montana Department of Corrections for forcing another driver off Interstate 15, leading to a rollover crash in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Clayton A. Douglas, 65, of Walnut Grove, California, must also pay court fees and $676.28 in restitution, Judge Luke Berger determined.

Douglas pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment earlier this year as part of a plea agreement, admitting to engaging in traffic maneuvers that caused a person to drive off the highway and created a risk of substantial bodily injury or death to others on July 24, 2020. A second charge of felony assault with a weapon was dismissed as per the plea agreement.

The two-hour sentencing, likened to a “mini-trial” by defense attorney David Maldonado, went through minute details of the accident, the police investigation, and Douglas’ interpretation of what happened. Both sides of the case had differing views of who was at fault and what actually happened that day on the highway between Clark Canyon Reservoir and the Red Rock exit.

Two perspectives aired in accident Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew Leigland described the accident investigation, testifying that the incident began when Mitchel Odden, driving a black pickup truck, was slowing down coming up on a construction zone. He braked suddenly, requiring the white truck behind him driven by Douglas to also brake suddenly. They did not hit, but got within about a foot of each other. As they cleared the construction zone, Douglas passed Odden on the shoulder of the road and threw a cup at Odden’s vehicle. Odden tried to pass Douglas and was cut off; Douglas then “paced” an RV in the right lane, preventing Odden from being able to pass. The RV slowed down to allow Odden to pass, and Douglas cut him off again.

Leigland testified that Odden then tried to pass on the left shoulder of the highway, and Douglas matched his speed so he could not pass. Odden’s left tire blew, Douglas forced Odden off the road; Odden’s vehicle rolled and landed upright in the median.

“All three witnesses saw the same thing. Their statements didn’t vary. They all said it looked intentional and one witness said it ‘looked like a scene out of Mad Max,’” Leigland testified.

Douglas got off at the Red Rock exit, drove on the Frontage Road to the Lima Peaks area, and returned to I-15 after going through Lima. Idaho police stopped Douglas near Spencer, Idaho, and took him back to Montana for a police interview. Leigland added Spencer officers said Douglas told them he had driven straight from Boulder to where he was stopped, not mentioning the accident.

Leigland also described photos of the scene of the accident and how he made his determinations of fault. He testified Odden was bleeding from one eye, and had several scratches on his face and forearm. Odden was present in court watching the proceedings.

Douglas testified he was not disputing his actions led to the crash, but said Leigland’s account was not how he remembered it. Douglas said he was heading south after a week spent with friends in Boulder, with his wife and dog in tow. His wife was in the passenger seat dozing off with the dog on her lap, when he came upon the construction zone. He said Montana’s way of indicating a construction zone was different from what he was used to in California, a shorter distance to slow down. He slowed at a pace that would not disturb his wife and dog, but had to slam on the brakes because Odden came to a sudden and complete stop. The quick braking tossed the dog and Douglas’ wife into the dashboard of the vehicle.

“The dog yelped and my wife said, ‘what in the hell was that?’ I said, ‘This idiot just slammed on his brakes,’” Douglas testified.

Douglas denied throwing a cup and trying to cut off Odden, adding Odden wagged a finger at him as he passed.

“I told my wife, ‘I don’t know what this guy’s gonna do. How many times did we hear over the course of a week that everybody in Montana carries a gun?’ It’s a right-to-carry state, it’s why they move here – and the taxes of course. So I told my wife, ‘I’m not letting this guy get alongside me, no matter what. I’m not going to be a statistic,’” Douglas continued.

Douglas said he paced the RV because he was afraid of what Odden would do if they were side by side. When he saw Odden trying to pass on the left shoulder, he kept pace with the RV, and had to swerve to the right to not be hit by Odden; he then swerved back to not hit the RV about the time Odden’s tire blew and Odden went into the median.

“I could see where any witness would say, ‘yeah, you ran him off the road.’ But I was swerving back toward him, not to hit the Class C. That was it,” he said.

Douglas said he saw a large cloud of dust and the truck stopped in the median, and assumed the driver decided to stop; he said he did not see a rollover. He got off at the next exit to find a gas station, since Douglas said he had only about six miles left on his gas gauge; he did not see a gas station so he got back on the highway at Lima.

When pulled over in Idaho, Douglas said he took two breathalyzer tests and came up with no alcohol in the system, but the officers said he needed to go back and make a statement. He rode in the police car, asking if his wife could follow, and if they could stop at a gas station on the way back.

Assistant Attorney General (and special deputy county attorney) Mike Gee attempted to poke holes in Douglas’ version, noting he passed a gas station at the Dell Mercantile while on Frontage Road and did not stop then. He also questioned why Douglas failed to mention the incident to Spencer police.

“You think this is Mitch’s fault, don’t you?” Gee asked.

“No I do not. I told the probation officer, I said absolutely not. I say I want to make it perfectly clear to the court that I’m remorseful, I’m sorry for this whole thing. I’m not that type of person – I would never leave an accident. I would be the guy that would stop,” Douglas responded.

“But you did leave the accident,” Gee continued.

“It wasn’t an accident.” In response to Gee’s questions, Douglas also said the photos used as exhibits were not the ones he first received at the start of this case, with a different attorney.

“I know what the district attorney said, I know what the original photos showed. Those are not the original photos,” Douglas said.

“Are you suggesting those are somehow doctored photos?” Gee asked.

“No, I’m not saying they’re not original. My first attorney, Mat Stevenson, those were not the photos sent to him,” Douglas said.

“So you don’t believe the photos are real?”

“I believe those photos are real,” Douglas replied.

Gee asked Douglas if all three witnesses who saw the altercation were wrong about Douglas refusing to let Odden pass and aggressively forcing him off the road.

“So when Mitch tries to pass you on the right, a car behind you passed you, and you cut him off again...” Gee continued.

“I don’t recall that. If I did, so be it. I wouldn’t use the word ‘cut off,’ that’s insinuating. I was using a blinker. I was giving him ample time to either slow down or whatever. I was adamant I was not going to let him get ahead of me,” Douglas said.

“So your testimony now is you may have cut him off, but you don’t remember,” Gee said.

“No, sir. My testimony from the beginning of the investigation has been the same – I pleaded for my attorney, I pleaded with the Montana Highway Patrol, to review and measure my testimony, which has been the exact same thing, word for word for word for word. I feel horrible. I am sorry to Mr. Odden, I feel terrible, I’m remorseful, I’m not an animal person, I’m not a mean person. I’m a good man, I’m a God-fearing man,” Douglas said. “I don’t want to point fingers...There’s two reasons why this happened. One was out of fear, and I think the other was out of frustration. I caused the frustration on Mr. Odden, and for that I’m deeply sorry. I regret it.”

Victim describes personal trauma, pastor supports defendant Odden haltingly read his victim impact statement to the court, fighting back tears. He described the ongoing anxiety and trauma he experiences whenever he drives, and how he needs others to drive him in busy locations like cities.

“Even when I’m not driving, my anxiety is high. I have nervous twitches in my legs, feet and hands. I’m anxious when people pass me on the highway. It makes me more upset now seeing people do things that could potentially harm someone else, because I’ve been through it, and I don’t want to see anyone else go through that.”

Odden said his views changed about people posting car accidents or wreck pictures on social media.

“You don’t know what that person is going through or what happened,” he said. “I’ve been on the other side of that, covered in my own blood. They get enough attention from people passing by – they don’t need this sort of attention from social media. You feel bad enough at that moment. What would have made it worse is if my family found out about the accident before I could tell someone, or before I told someone to tell my family.”

Odden said he lost income from missing work for recovery, and could not save up for the summer like he planned. He said he preferred to work in the summer so he could spend the rest of the year focusing on his schoolwork at college. Odden said he was unable to get a new car due to the price hikes related to the coronavirus pandemic. He still needed to commute four days a week to Butte for work, and it was a struggle to get rides from family and friends.

“I still have the scars on my face and arm from getting run off the road. I see these around my eye every time I look in the mirror,” he said. “I see them and it is one of the things I’m stuck living with for the rest of my life, reminding me about everything I’ve been through from that accident.”

Odden was unable to do the things he enjoyed – outdoor activities such as hunting and camping – because of the lack of a vehicle. And the accident itself changed his outlook on life.

“I could have died if I wasn’t buckled in,” he said. “I’ve been doing things I wouldn’t normally do, because you don’t know when your last day is. I was close that day when I was run off the road.”

Pastor Bob Plank, with Tyler Street Church of Christ in Sacramento, California, said the entire incident was not like Douglas, a friend and co-worker for 25 years.

“First, I would say he is a man of faith. Secondly, I’d say he’s a family man – he’s very family-oriented, he’s very concerned about his children and grandchildren. He grew up in that age where hard work was just the norm,” he said.

Plank said Douglas was generous, and would purchase bicycles and clothes around Christmas time instead of providing a church offering, and go to a “poor part of town” to give the kids there whatever they needed. Plank said Douglas struggled recently with his third round of cancer, and he could tell he was sorry for what happened with the accident in 2020.

“All I can say is, that if what the state of Montana wants is remorsefulness, a repentant, sorrowful response to this incident, Clayton has shown that. I’ve seen that over the last couple of years. It was out of character – this is not his character.”

In a statement prior to sentencing, Douglas apologized to Odden and expressed his sorrow over his suffering.

“I would like to reiterate my remorsefulness to Mr. Odden. It was quite an impact, listening to him,” Douglas said. “I am truly sorry. This is not who I am. It was poor judgment and I was not courteous.” County pushes prison, defense floats probation “As you know, we are all multifaceted. The state of Montana is not asking you to sentence because of – nor does this pros- ecutor believe – that Mr. Douglas is a monster who’s never done anything good in his life. I’m certain the bicycles, the coats, all that stuff was legit, and good on him,” Gee began, noting people can be totally different behind a computer screen or the wheel of the car. “The gravity, the breadth of the aggression is why the state of Montana is asking for a prison sentence. The defendant’s conduct could have killed Mitchel Odden.”

Gee argued to follow the terms of the plea agreement, asking for a 10-year Montana State Prison sentence with five years suspended, along with restitution and paying for Odden’s chiropractor visits.

“Mr. Douglas didn’t think he did anything wrong. Mr. Douglas truly believes that Mitchel Odden was the one to blame for this. I don’t know what to make of that,” he said. “His actions here today do not show that he is remorseful.... The defendant forced (Odden) off the road, from the right hand lane into the left hand lane and into the median. That is violent, aggressive behavior on the heels of more aggressive behavior. The defendant is mad, judge, not scared,” Gee added.

Maldonado sought a probationary sentence, due to Douglas’ age, health, and as the sole provider for his family. He said Douglas lost his construction license because of the case, and lost at least $60,000 in wages as a result.

“Obviously no one can deny Mr. Odden’s trauma, it was visible today. But there are multiple facets to Montana sentencing policy that go beyond accountability – rehabilitation, and a focus on restorative justice.” he said. “Being from Montana, I wouldn’t relate to how Mr. Douglas’ thought process was, honestly. People build this stuff up about our state. People think it’s something it’s not. Mr. Douglas was obviously frustrated, he was agitated, he made extremely poor decisions that jeopardized Mr. Odden.”

Maldonado noted Douglas has not had criminal citations for the past 33 years, and he is considered a “low risk to reoffend” according to a presentence investigation.

“You have an individual in his 60s who is about to enter retirement. He won’t be able to make this up financially. He’s going to run out of time. A prison sentence....would pretty much be a death sentence for his family, with no income at all,” Maldonado added. “Mr. Douglas comes across as a naturally-abrasive individual, I don’t think he can help that. It’s how he talks, the sternness, and maybe his age, I don’t know. We heard from a person who knows him well, has known him for a long time, and that he’s extremely remorseful about the incident. I don’t see any rehabilitative component to prison here.”

Defendant’s testimony locks in prison time Berger told Douglas he believed he was a good person, but he did not believe his repentance.

“Mr. Douglas, just because you say something doesn’t make it true,” he began. “Just because you told me ‘I’m remorseful,’ then you argued. You blamed the state of Montana, the DOT, you blamed everyone in Montana for our wild nature of having guns, you blamed the prosecutor, the DA – we don’t even have a DA....You blamed everybody, then you tried to tell me, ‘I’m not blaming anyone else, I’m taking responsibility, I’m remorseful.’ “You even said at one point you’re sorry you caused frustration to Mr. Odden,” Berger continued. “ Your acts made him frustrated....You’ve pointed the finger at everybody other than yourself.”

Berger reminded Douglas he had admitted to taking traffic actions that put others at risk of serious bodily injury or death; he also read those specific statements from the transcript of the change of plea hearing. It was that admission, and Douglas’ testimony, which warranted a prison sentence.

“I think that you think that, Goddangit, I ended up here in Montana, and look I’m getting screwed over out of this....I just sat here for an hour and a half, and it just kept getting worse and worse every time that you opened your mouth,” Berger said. “Just because you tell me you’re remorseful, and just because you tell me it didn’t happen that way, doesn’t make it true. When I hear someone say something like that, that’s not accountability at all.

“I think you got frustrated, and I think you went a hell of a lot farther than you should have,” he added. “That can be very serious, and that’s why I wanted to hear from you. Mr. Douglas, you shouldn’t have let me hear from you.”