California man pleads not guilty to sexual assault, rape

A 20-year-old California man pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he sexually assaulted and had nonconsensual sex with a 16-year-old girl in July.

Dylan T. Cervelli of Citrus Heights, California, is charged with felony counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, and sexual intercourse without consent; and misdemeanor sexual assault, in Fifth Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Cervelli is accused of using force while knowingly having sexual intercourse without consent with the girl in a dugout at Ray Lynch Park in July 2020. He allegedly tried to kiss the girl, who told him no; then holding her down, removing her clothing and forcing vaginal and oral sex on her, according to the charging documents filed in district court.

The Dillon Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

The two felony charges are punishable by a maximum of life in prison and a $50,000 fine, each. Misdemeanor sexual assault is punishable by up to six months in jail and a maximum $500 fine.

Cervelli is out of jail on $50,000 bond.