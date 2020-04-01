Cabin fever during a pandemic

This is normally the time of year when the locals hit numerous social events to shake off the effects of cabin fever. So far we’ve missed the Dillon Jaycee DSA/OYM Banquet, theUMW Rodeo Banquet, and the NRA Banquet was originally set for this upcoming weekend. Some of these gatherings have been postponed and others have been canceled, but all provided an opportunity to sit with old friends and meet new friends, shake hands and tell stories. And eat of course. There is always great pride taken in providing good food for these shindigs. And track and field, what fun this time of year.

Awkwardly, Governor Steve Bullock recently issued an order extending cabin fever. Sure, he tried to dress it up all fancy and he calls it Shelter in Place, but we know – Cabin Fever (extreme irritability and restlessness from living in isolation or a confined indoor area for a prolonged time).

A few weeks back I ran three items on this page dealing with Daylight Savings Time. All three writers provided their own unique take, but all three were down on the fact that every year we spring forward and fall backward.

I found Thomas L. Knapp’s column particularly entertaining. He jumped in the way back machine and mentioned two original proponents of the idea. One guy liked the extra daylight to collect bugs and another guy liked to golf. I would get along with those guys.

If the question appeared on the June ballot, I would mark YES, continue with DaylightSavings Time. In the cold winter, I don’t want to be outside in the evening, so it is a good time to be dark. In the spring and summer, lets do something. I love it when it stays light until 10 p.m., and then I prepare for fall as the days slowly get shorter and shorter. The concept makes perfect sense for so many folks, only contrarians stick a pen to paper and whine about the opportunity to get outside and enjoy life when the weather is perfect for such things.

Speaking of pen to paper, if you’ve suddenly got a lot of time on your hands, write that letter to the editor you have always intended to compose, but have never found the time to begin construction.

Isn’t it incredible the economic impact on the local area of that hailstorm last summer. For a long time it seemed, they were fixing dent damage to vehicles. Still to this day, you can see carpenters on roof tops repairing shingle damage. That has been a big chunk of change and contractors in the area have been busy.

The busiest people in town might be the health care professionals. While we deal with the mundane, those folks are putting their lives on the line knowing that the next patient they work with could be the one that carries COVID-19. Word from the hospital on Monday was that they were well stocked in protective equipment, but you never know. Doctors and nurses from around the world are falling victim to the vicious virus. Front line health care professionals, thank you for all you do.

Starting this week I have temporarily suspended the publication of our companion shopper, The WRAP. The WRAP has been delivered free to all non-subscribers of the Tribune in Beaverhead County and the Ruby Valley. I made the decision as a cost saving move in the face of the everchanging and tenuous business climate during this pandemic.