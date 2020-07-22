BW Lodge renovation project on track

Renovations and updates to Beaverhead County High School’s two other school buildings are progressing well, officials said last week.

That’s in contrast to the Vo-Ag building, with continued investigation into its air and water leakage problems (see related story).

Voters approved a $9.85 million bond project in 2017 to add security and safety updates to the main school building, renovate and update BW Lodge gymnasium, and construct a new Vo-Ag building across the street. Renovations and improvements at the main school building were largely complete in fall 2018; the Vo-Ag building began being occupied by students in April 2019. BW Lodge’s renovation was delayed, when bids came back for the work too costly for what the school board believed it had left in available funding. The board also chose to go with a different general contractor for the project, as the first two buildings have lingering issues that need to be fixed.

The new contractors have been getting through the demolition and renovation of BW Lodge at a speedy pace, BCHS owner’s representative Dan McGee told the school board July 13. The goal is to have at least some of the lockers available for use prior to school opening (if that is allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic); and potentially the wrestling and weight rooms. As the renovation continues, the board will get clearer ideas on how much money is left over to accomplish additional optional items that were not required by the bond project vote, and are on-hold to ensure there is enough money available to complete them. Those include the concessions area improvement and the west entrance to the gymnasium.

BW Lodge is also undergoing a roof replacement, as it was one of many roofs in town damaged by the August 2019 hailstorm, BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said.

The remaining items at the main building, such as leftover tile work, are also underway, McGee added.