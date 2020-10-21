BW Lodge renovation near completion, Vo-Ag in holding pattern

The BW Lodge renovation project is nearing the finish line, with final touch ups to be finished by the end of the month.

Beaverhead County High School’s owners rep Dan McGee told the school board Oct. 12 the majority of the renovation work is done. Leftover items are largely in the new band room, which should be finished before Oct. 26. Then officials need to walk through the building and ensure there are no minor issues that need corrected before the facility is officially turned over.

McGee praised general contractors Swank Construction for finding ways to reduce costs for some items, which allowed for improvements in other areas. Those savings allowed for upgraded flooring for the locker rooms, mechanical and electrical upgrades, and new security features throughout. McGee is tallying leftover bond dollars that could potentially be used to improve the northwest entry canopy and the concessions and lobby area. Those two items were not required in the bond project, and together were estimated to cost $60,000.

“BW Lodge was how it was all supposed to go,” McGee said, referring to all three phases of the $9.85 million bond project.

The first two phases of the project – the main building and the new Vo-Ag building – were plagued with leftover issues that BCHS administrators struggled to rectify. Though the main school building’s work was largely completed in 2018, it took a couple of years to resolve the leftover flooring and tile issues with the installer, Pierce Flooring. District officials eventually accepted a credit for the work and had a different company fix the problems.

The Vo-Ag building which students began using in April 2019, is leaking water and air, and the floor in the science classrooms is warping, McGee said. Pierce Flooring was the installer on the Vo-Ag flooring.

“(Pierce Flooring) put down some moisture meters in the floor and never came back to check them,” McGee said. “It’s a continued frustration because that class has tiles popping up.”

The district chose a different general contractor for BW Lodge based on all of the problems it had with the work. The district’s attorney is working with that contractor to determine solutions for the leftover issues.

“(Maintenance) will work really diligently so students don’t have to wear their winter coats in the building,” McGee added. “It’s going to be a daily struggle for the maintenance staff to address.”